 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

79-year-old rural Norfolk man dies when utility vehicle struck by pickup truck

  • Updated
  • 0

A 79-year-old man died when a pickup truck rear-ended a parked utility terrain vehicle northeast of Norfolk. 

Howard Remmich, of rural Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The collision occurred about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday just northeast of Norfolk on Victory Road. 

Investigators determined that Remmich was on a UTV that was parked in the northbound lanes of the Victory Road Bridge near the Northeast Industrial Highway. The UTV was struck from behind by a pickup driven by 91-year-old Lloyd Spreeman of Norfolk. Remmich was ejected from the UTV.

The incident remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of Dutch farmers protest against emissions targets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert