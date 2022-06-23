79-year-old rural Norfolk man dies when utility vehicle struck by pickup truck

A 79-year-old man died when a pickup truck rear-ended a parked utility terrain vehicle northeast of Norfolk.
Howard Remmich, of rural Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The collision occurred about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday just northeast of Norfolk on Victory Road.
Investigators determined that Remmich was on a UTV that was parked in the northbound lanes of the Victory Road Bridge near the Northeast Industrial Highway. The UTV was struck from behind by a pickup driven by 91-year-old Lloyd Spreeman of Norfolk. Remmich was ejected from the UTV.
The incident remains under investigation.
