79-year-old rural Norfolk man dies when utility vehicle struck by pickup truck

Howard Remmich, of rural Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The collision occurred about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday just northeast of Norfolk on Victory Road.

Investigators determined that Remmich was on a UTV that was parked in the northbound lanes of the Victory Road Bridge near the Northeast Industrial Highway. The UTV was struck from behind by a pickup driven by 91-year-old Lloyd Spreeman of Norfolk. Remmich was ejected from the UTV.