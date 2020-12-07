79 years after Pearl Harbor attack, Offutt lab working to bring families closure

“We will reach that, and we will exceed it,” LeGarde said. “I’m hoping we get more like 85%.”

It’s the job of Chief Petty Officer DeShannon Beaty of the Navy’s Casualty Assistance Office in Tennessee to meet with the living relatives of the missing men, and to help arrange military funerals.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaty, 44, met with families in person. (Now they have video chats.) She turns over a thick book with details about their service and the identification, and tells the families what is known about how their relative died.

In 2019, Beaty met with 21 members of the family of Leo and Rudolph Blitz, identical twins from Lincoln who were both killed when the Oklahoma was attacked. She had sat at a table with some of the Blitz relatives a few weeks earlier at a meeting for POW/MIA families in Omaha, but she hadn’t yet been authorized to tell them yet that the twins had been identified.