80-year-old Nebraska man killed when pickup truck collides with train

An 80-year-old Nebraska man was killed Monday when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train.

About 4:15 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol and Gage County sheriff's deputies went to the scene of a collision between a pickup truck and a train, the Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday. The crash occurred north of the intersection of South 176th Street and Birch Road near Adams.

Adams is about 35 miles southeast of Lincoln.

A preliminary investigation found that a GMC Sierra driven by Ronald Niles of Adams was crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by the train.

Niles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. So far in 2022, 221 people have died on Nebraska roads, up from the five-year average by Nov. 1 of about 199. Of those 221 people, seven have been killed in crashes involving trains. 

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

