80-year-old woman who died in Lincoln crash is identified

The 80-year-old woman who died Monday after a crash in Lincoln has been identified.

Lyn Linder died following the 4:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 2 and 33rd Street, the Nebraska Highway Safety Office said. She had been taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators from the Lincoln Police Department determined that Linder was driving west on Highway 2 before turning south onto 33rd Street. The Toyota she was driving was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound pickup truck. 

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

