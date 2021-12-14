81-year-old man dies in Bartlett, Nebraska house fire

An 81-year-old man died in a house fire last week in Bartlett, Nebraska.

The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Dec. 9 shortly before 9 p.m., according to a press release issued Monday by the Wheeler County Attorney.

Firefighters found a residence engulfed in flames upon arrival and requested assistance from the Chambers and Ericson Fire Departments.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found Kenneth Lidgett deceased in the residence. An autopsy was ordered, and results are pending, the county attorney's office said in the release.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. A woodstove caught nearby combustibles on fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office and the Wheeler County Attorney's office along with area fire departments investigated the incident.

Bartlett is about an hour north of Grand Island.

