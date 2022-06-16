9-year-old boy struck by motorcycle dies in Council Bluffs hospital

A 9-year-old boy died Wednesday night in a Council Bluffs hospital after being struck by a motorcycle in Macedonia, Iowa.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Dye Streets, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. The name of the boy has not been released.

Investigators said the boy was riding a bicycle in the area when he collided with the motorcycle. First responders administered life-saving measures during the boy's transport to Mercy Hospital, where he died.

The 51-year-old motorcyclist was not injured. The incident remains under investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.