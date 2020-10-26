9-year-old Seward boy dies in hunting accident

A 9-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot himself in the head while reloading his shotgun Sunday morning during a youth pheasant hunt in Lancaster County.

Gunnar Holte and his dad, Matthew Holte of Seward, were at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln to hunt pheasants a week before the season opened for adults.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s small game and waterfowl guide, Saturday and Sunday were reserved for youths to hunt pheasants, quail or partridge in 19 areas across the state, with an accompanying adult.

Gunnar Holte had fired at a bird and was in the process of reloading his .410 Mossberg shotgun when Matthew Holte heard another shot go off about 7:40 a.m., he later told the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Somehow, as the boy was loading the gun, it went off, firing into his head, Capt. Tom Brookhouser said.

Matthew Holte and an off-duty Lincoln police officer who was hunting with his son ran to Gunnar’s aid. The police officer began CPR as Matthew Holte called 911. Gunnar was taken to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln, where he died.

“It’s certainly an unfortunate situation,” Brookhouser said.