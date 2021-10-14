90-year-old man dies after car goes in Kearney lake

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 90-year-old man died after the car he was driving went into the lake at a Kearney park Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:58 p.m., Kearney emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle entering the lake at Cottonmill Park, according to a Facebook post from the Kearney Police Department. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, became submerged with two people inside.

The driver of the Impala, Donald Corneer, died. His 87-year-old wife was able to exit the car and was rescued by a bystander, police said.

The wife was not further identified. She was taken to a Kearney hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police Lt. Jason Koetters said it’s unclear which direction Corneer was driving when he entered the lake. The incident remains under investigation.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team responded to the scene, along with AirCare, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Good Samaritan Hospital.

The Kearney Hub contributed to this report.