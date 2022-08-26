 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
91-year-old Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash in Grand Island

A 91-year-old Wood River man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Grand Island.

The crash occurred just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at Claude Road and West Old Highway 30 in Grand Island, the Grand Island Police Department said.

Police said Richard Ogden, who was driving a Toyota Tacoma on Claude Road, stopped at the stop sign and then pulled into the intersection, where the pickup truck he was driving collided with a Chrysler 300.

Ogden was taken to a Grand Island hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained minor injuries when air bags deployed, police said, but he wasn't taken to the hospital. A boy who is nearly 2 years old was in a car seat in the back seat of the car and was not injured.

