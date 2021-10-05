92-year-old Nebraska inmate dies; was serving life sentence for first-degree murder

A 92-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
Lawrence Ortiz, who died Monday, was convicted in Buffalo County of killing Charlotte Whittington, 29, of Kearney. Her burned, beaten and mutilated body was found Aug. 31, 1970 along the Platte River about 15 miles west of Kearney.
Investigators later found blood in Ortiz's car, which he had sold to a used car dealer in Lincoln. Ortiz said he and Whittington had been staying in a Lincoln motel two days before her body was found.
Ortiz also was sentenced to 10 to 15 years for assault by a confined person in Lancaster County and six to 10 years for escape out of Douglas County.
As required by law when an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
