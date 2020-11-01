A deadly weekend on Nebraska roads: 4 people killed in 4 separate crashes

Four people died in four separate crashes over the weekend on Nebraska roadways.

A spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Sunday that two people died in crashes in Merrick and Hall Counties on Friday. Two more deaths were reported in Polk and Cedar Counties on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Central City, Nebraska, man died Friday in a head-on collision with a semitrailer truck on U.S. Highway 30 in Merrick County. Eric S. Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that Johnson was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt just west of Central City about 2:30 p.m., when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by Russ A. Ronk, 57, of Madison, South Dakota. Ronk was not injured, but his semi was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office reported a single-vehicle crash Friday on East Capital Avenue just outside Grand Island. One person, whose name was not released, died Saturday at a local hospital.