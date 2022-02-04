'A giant among giants': Dick Turpin was a Nebraska treasure, friends say

Then there was the time when they were trying to call in coyotes on a ranch in the Sandhills.

"We ended up calling in the rancher's St. Bernard from a mile away," Wagner said. "Turpin said, 'Don't just sit there. Give him a treat.' We all had crazy outdoor adventures with him."

Turpin was also a musician, who played across Nebraska with wife, Reenie, and their five children. Their band was called the Poverty Hill String Band. Sometimes they added "and Kazoo."

"They played at my wedding dance," Lanz said. "Dick took $25 off because one of the kids was sick."

Travis said the family played together for more than 25 years. He and two of his sisters still perform. His dad, who also loved to tinker in his shop, didn't want anyone to be sad about his death.

"He had a great life," Travis said. "Wherever he would go, he was the happiest guy in the world."

As well as wife Reenie, son Travis and his wife Abby of Waterloo, Iowa, he's survived by daughters Muffy (Jack) Morris of North Platte, Jeni (Pat) Borer of Lincoln and Jana (Mick) McGuire of Lincoln, as well as 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.