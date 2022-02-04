'A giant among giants': Dick Turpin was a Nebraska treasure, friends say

There will never be another Dick Turpin, longtime Nebraska Game and Parks co-worker Butch Isom says.
"He was the most interesting, funny, upbeat person you ever wanted to be around," Isom said.
Not to mention a renown turkey hunter, who manufactured his own calls, and a trapper and fisherman.
"This is Nebraska's outdoor treasure, a legend," said Greg Wagner, who worked with Turpin for 20 years at the Game and Parks. "He was always the consummate teacher. But he made it fun and he made it entertaining."
Turpin, 84, died Wednesday in Lincoln. Son Travis Turpin said he fell in his shop in November while making fishing lures. His health began to decline in mid-January.
“Earlier this week, Dad said he wanted his family around him one more time and then to die in his sleep, and that’s exactly what happened,” Travis said.
Turpin, who grew up in Bassett, Nebraska, started with the Game and Parks as part of the grounds crew. He retired in 1999 after a 40-year career in which he also served as a game warden and then became hunter education coordinator and chief of law enforcement.
He was a pioneer in establishing both bowhunting and outdoor education in Nebraska, said Jeff Rawlinson, outdoor skills education manager for the Game and Parks.
He was involved in numerous national and international groups in both areas, as well as several turkey hunting groups, and won many honors through the years.
His Nebraska Bowhunter of the Year award in 2017 meant a lot to Turpin, Rawlinson said.
"The list goes on and on and on," Rawlinson said. "He was a giant among giants."
Travis said no services are planned.
"He wants to have a big party instead where we drink, tell stories and have a good time.”
Longtime friend Tom Lanz said no one could tell stories like Turpin, who grew up hunting, fishing and trapping before joining the Game and Parks.
Turpin taught him how to bowhunt and how to use a muzzleloader during their 50-year friendship.
"We've hunted all over Nebraska," Lanz said. "He was the first game warden to check my trapping permit."
Lanz shared a few stories about Turpin on Thursday, including one in which Turpin killed a porcupine, which he afterward discovered was pregnant. Turpin did a quick cesarean and raised the baby porcupine at Game and Parks headquarters in Bassett. It was fed with an eyedropper.
Wagner remembers when he and Turpin were trout fishing at Long Pine Creek and Turpin fell in and lost his waders. He fished in his socks, and still got his trout.
Then there was the time when they were trying to call in coyotes on a ranch in the Sandhills.
"We ended up calling in the rancher's St. Bernard from a mile away," Wagner said. "Turpin said, 'Don't just sit there. Give him a treat.' We all had crazy outdoor adventures with him."
Turpin was also a musician, who played across Nebraska with wife, Reenie, and their five children. Their band was called the Poverty Hill String Band. Sometimes they added "and Kazoo."
"They played at my wedding dance," Lanz said. "Dick took $25 off because one of the kids was sick."
Travis said the family played together for more than 25 years. He and two of his sisters still perform. His dad, who also loved to tinker in his shop, didn't want anyone to be sad about his death.
"He had a great life," Travis said. "Wherever he would go, he was the happiest guy in the world."
As well as wife Reenie, son Travis and his wife Abby of Waterloo, Iowa, he's survived by daughters Muffy (Jack) Morris of North Platte, Jeni (Pat) Borer of Lincoln and Jana (Mick) McGuire of Lincoln, as well as 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Turpin is preceded in death by daughter Tricia, Travis' twin, great-granddaughter Ingrid "Iggy" Borer, and sister Jan (Turpin) O'Hare.
