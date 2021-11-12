A happy ending: Dale Nichols painting ends up in David City museum

Nebraska artist Dale Nichols’ missing painting is now hanging at the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City, a happy ending to a mystery of more than 80 years.

Joel Ward, owner of Twist of Fate Estate Sales, delivered it to the town 25 miles southeast of Columbus earlier this week.

“It’s very satisfying knowing the painting is there where it belongs,” Ward said. “It’s hard to put into words. This is what we wanted to have happen.”

Ward was preparing an estate sale for an Omaha family when he discovered that Dan Sanley had been searching for the painting for years. Nichols painted “The Sanley Farm” in 1933 and took it to New York for an exhibition a few years later. But then it dropped out of sight.

Sanley, whose family lived next door to the farm in the painting, was overjoyed that it had been found. He wanted to purchase it and give it to the Bone Creek Museum.

But a bid of $35,000 didn’t match the family’s expectations, and it looked like it would be sold to someone else. Enquiries came in from every corner of the United States, Ward said.

“It’s incredible. I had given up,” Sanley said. “When I made the offer and they turned it down, I was just happy they found it.”