'A long time coming': Nebraska celebrates first Indigenous Peoples' Day

Ponca Tribal Chairman Larry Wright Jr. talked of the rich history of the Indigenous people who lived in what is now Nebraska and of their contributions to the state's past, present and future. He particularly noted the number of Native Americans who have served in the military.

"Our people are still here," Wright said. "We are the results of our ancestors' prayers. We are those seeds of resistance. Our people have survived reservations, forced relocation, forced assimilation, boarding schools and, for some of us, termination.

"Today we're here to celebrate who we are as an Indigenous people," he said.

Tribal veterans carried the flags into the Capitol's Warner Chamber, where they were installed. An eagle staff led the procession, with the American flag, the Nebraska flag and flags of various military branches joining the flags of Nebraska's four recognized tribes, the Omaha, Winnebago, Santee Sioux and Ponca.

Another veteran, State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, played a key role in the day's events. He is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the first Native American in the State Legislature.