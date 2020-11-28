A lottery player in Omaha has new reason to be thankful — $100,000

The multistate Powerball lottery game just gave someone around Omaha 100,000 more reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving week.
That’s because a ticket worth $100,000 in the Nov. 25 drawing was sold at the Mega Saver convenience story, 4420 S. 24th St., in South Omaha.
The ticket matched four of the five white numbers (2, 57, 58, 60, 65), plus the red Powerball number (26), one of 18 tickets sold nationwide to do so.
Normally that would earn a $50,000 prize, but the Omaha winner was one of three who paid $1 extra for a multiplier that doubled the prize. The winners beat odds of 1 in 913,129.
No one matched all six numbers, so the Powerball jackpot of $202 million will roll over to the next drawing Saturday. The projected prize is $218 million.
Several Nebraskans already are counting their blessings, having claimed lottery prizes this week just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Michael Piercey of Lincoln won the $80,000 jackpot in the Nov. 20 drawing for the Nebraska Pick 5 lottery game.
Piercey bought five tickets for the Nov. 20 at a Kwik Shop convenience story in Lincoln. He plays frequently, often with the same numbers, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. He said he was “stunned” because the winning numbers were a set he doesn’t normally play: 7, 11, 22, 34, 36. He beat odds of 1 in 501,942.
Piercey claimed his prize Monday. So did Si Si, an Omaha man who won $100,000 playing the Triple Double Diamond scratch-off game.
Roxanne Boughton of Bellevue claimed the third big prize of the day. She won $35,000 playing the 10X Bingo Multiplier, also a scratch-off game. She told lottery officials that she planned to use her winnings to buy her son a truck and take her family to Texas for Thanksgiving.
Christopher Luna of Omaha rounded out Monday’s big winners, claiming a $30,000 prize in the Nov. 20 Mega Millions drawing. His ticket matched four of the five white numbers (26, 33, 45, 61, 68) and the red Mega Ball (17). Luna also purchased a “megaplier” that tripled the $10,000 prize.
sliewer@owh.com
