A Nebraska man died Monday when his pickup truck collided with a snowplow eastern Iowa
A 33-year-old Nebraska man died Monday when his pickup truck was struck by a snowplow truck that failed to yield for a stop sign in eastern Iowa. 

Jenrry J. Madrid-Sorto of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene just north of Waverly, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. No injuries were reported for driver of the snowplow, Trevor Byram, 22, of Waverly, Iowa. 

Investigators determined that Byram was eastbound on Bremer County Highway 33 shortly after 10 a.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign. The snowplow, a 2013 Freightliner, struck Madrid-Sorto's Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 218. 

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol in the investigation. 

