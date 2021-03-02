A trying, painful year: COVID deflates celebrations that were years in the making

After working her way through school, Cassidy Pflager was set to walk across the stage in May to accept her education degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Then the next month, following an engagement lasting more than two years, she and her fiancé were finally going to tie the knot in front of more than 100 family members and friends.

It took COVID just days to break up those longstanding plans.

Oh, she still got her degree, which came in the mail after UNO’s online commencement ceremony. And she still got married, but in a much scaled-down nuptial, and without a honeymoon.

As it has throughout the past year, COVID-19 ruled the day.

“I had worked for six years to get through all my programs, working two to three jobs and graduating debt-free, so it was going to be a huge accomplishment to walk (at commencement),” she said. “I definitely cried about it. It was heartbreaking.”

COVID also disrupted Pflager’s student-teaching assignment last spring, as five days a week in the classroom became twice-a-week Zoom sessions, mostly intended to connect with kids and check on their emotional wellbeing.