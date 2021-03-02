A trying, painful year: COVID deflates celebrations that were years in the making

After working her way through school, Cassidy Pflager was set to walk across the stage in May to accept her education degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Then the next month, following an engagement lasting more than two years, she and her fiancé were finally going to tie the knot in front of more than 100 family members and friends.
It took COVID just days to break up those longstanding plans.
Oh, she still got her degree, which came in the mail after UNO’s online commencement ceremony. And she still got married, but in a much scaled-down nuptial, and without a honeymoon.
As it has throughout the past year, COVID-19 ruled the day.
“I had worked for six years to get through all my programs, working two to three jobs and graduating debt-free, so it was going to be a huge accomplishment to walk (at commencement),” she said. “I definitely cried about it. It was heartbreaking.”
COVID also disrupted Pflager’s student-teaching assignment last spring, as five days a week in the classroom became twice-a-week Zoom sessions, mostly intended to connect with kids and check on their emotional wellbeing.
But the virus didn’t stop her from starting her career this fall as a special education teacher at La Vista Middle School.
New teachers already have plenty to think about without needing to ensure that kids keep their masks on and surfaces get scrubbed down. Still, she said she’s loved her experience so far.
“I don’t have to remind as many kids now to wear their masks,” she said. “It’s definitely been a lot just helping the kids through this.”
The past year has been tough, but Pflager can look back and see she gained a job, gained a husband and learned a lot about what it takes to succeed in a classroom.
Now Pflager is looking forward to July when — at least for now — she and her husband are scheduled to hold a vow renewal with all the people she originally invited to her wedding.
She’s also looking forward to a day in the future when she can stand in front of her classroom and actually see her students’ faces.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes