A trying, painful year: COVID took the public gatherings that bind us

Omaha event planner Melanie Phelan entered 2020 with contracts to coordinate or help on six community events, from the Maha Music Festival to a charity bike ride.

Then last spring, in just a matter of days, all those jobs just dissolved away. Phelan received a series of calls and emails from organizers telling her that with COVID-19, they simply couldn’t go ahead.

“One after the other,” she said of the cancellations. “I knew as soon as the College World Series was called off it was like, ‘We are not messing around anymore.’ ”

Omaha suffered a huge economic impact from the loss of big events like the CWS, Maha or the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, with hotels, restaurants and people like Phelan taking big hits. But that isn’t all that was lost.

One of the things Phelan loves about being part of such gatherings is the fun, sense of place and community they bring. They also often raise critical funds for the good things that nonprofits do.

“I believe events give a city an energy,” said Phelan, 29.

The lost events weren't the only peril the pandemic posed for the uber-organized, go-getting Phelan. She and several business partners were planning to open a brewpub in 2020.