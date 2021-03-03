A trying, painful year: COVID took the public gatherings that bind us

Omaha event planner Melanie Phelan entered 2020 with contracts to coordinate or help on six community events, from the Maha Music Festival to a charity bike ride.
Then last spring, in just a matter of days, all those jobs just dissolved away. Phelan received a series of calls and emails from organizers telling her that with COVID-19, they simply couldn’t go ahead.
“One after the other,” she said of the cancellations. “I knew as soon as the College World Series was called off it was like, ‘We are not messing around anymore.’ ”
Omaha suffered a huge economic impact from the loss of big events like the CWS, Maha or the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, with hotels, restaurants and people like Phelan taking big hits. But that isn’t all that was lost.
One of the things Phelan loves about being part of such gatherings is the fun, sense of place and community they bring. They also often raise critical funds for the good things that nonprofits do.
“I believe events give a city an energy,” said Phelan, 29.
The lost events weren't the only peril the pandemic posed for the uber-organized, go-getting Phelan. She and several business partners were planning to open a brewpub in 2020.
At a time when so many small businesses were struggling or even closing their doors, could they even open a new one in the midst of a pandemic?
In the end, they decided to forge ahead. They already had thousands invested in their lease and equipment, so each day they delayed their plans was costing them money. And unlike the thousands of established small businesses, this new venture wasn’t eligible for the emergency assistance dollars approved by Congress.
Phelan, who also saw a mission trip to Africa canceled in the spring, put all her energy into the start-up business. She dug into the details — including how to safely navigate the pandemic.
As Site-1 — a space-themed brewpub at 26th and Farnam Streets — was set for launch just before Christmas, one of the things Phelan struggled with was who to invite to the grand opening. She didn’t want to pressure anyone into coming who wasn’t comfortable.
Overall, she and her partners have tried to run their new business in a responsible, socially distant kind of way.
Business is good so far and growing every weekend. Still, Phelan looks forward to the day when we can go to a big public event or restaurant without any concerns about COVID.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
