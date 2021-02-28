A trying, painful year: How COVID disrupted life in Nebraska

What bothers Susan Seeman most is that her mother had done everything right.
Ninety-three-year-old Eilene Myers recognized early on the grave threat that COVID-19 posed to her. So the woman who still lived independently never ventured from her apartment. She cut off direct contact with family, even though she missed hugging her great grandchildren.
But none of that could save her.
After a fall landed her in a rehabilitation facility, she contracted the virus there. And in just a matter of days, the vibrant native of Lyons, Nebraska, was dead.
“It wasn’t her time to go,” Seeman said of her mom. “She had way too much life left to live.”
One year ago this week, the global COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Nebraska, marking the start of what in many ways has been a lost year.
On March 6, a young woman who tested positive for the deadly virus was taken in a plastic bubble to the Nebraska Medicine biocontainment unit. From that moment, life as we knew it shifted seismically.
Schools shut down.
Companies closed their offices and sent employees to work from home.
Church services went remote, too.
Public festivals and celebrations that form the shared fabric of our communities were scrapped.
Sporting events from the College World Series to Husker football were likewise cancelled or held in near-empty arenas.
And a year later, things are still not back to normal.
Even family gatherings for the holidays and celebrations of other life events were scaled back or skipped this past year. Outings with friends were also often deferred.
We missed weddings. We missed funerals.
We held funerals.
Myers was among more than 2,000 Nebraskans who lost their lives to the virus. For those who still like to compare COVID-19 to the flu, the past year’s death toll from the virus is almost 50 times as many as the 44 Nebraskans who died during the previous year’s flu season.
Thousands lost jobs, too. And nearly all of us lost something more: the basic human connections essential to a happy and healthy life.
It’s the co-workers we used to see every day who are now just images on a Zoom screen. It’s the smile of the person behind the checkout counter that’s now concealed by a mask.
We probably will never take such things for granted again.
But though we have without doubt lost and missed much in the past year, any situation is also what you make of it. Along the way, we have pitched in, dug in and persevered. Even the worst of times can bring out the best in us.
“You just keep going,” said new schoolteacher Cassidy Pflager, “because what are you left to do?”
We’ve also sought to bring wisdom and perspective to all that we’ve seen and endured over the last 12 months.
Gloria Vallecillo of Omaha said she longs for the day she can once again take her two young children to the play area at the mall, go to the movies or out to eat with friends. But after watching her husband perilously battle the virus and take weeks to recover, she knows what’s important right now.
“We were able to see that all of that is extra,” she said. “Yes, a lot of bad came to us in 2020, but we are together and stronger.”
And with the pace of life-saving vaccinations now accelerating, hopes are rising that we will one day make it to the other side of the pandemic.
“A year or a year and a half is a long time,” said Melanie Phelan, an Omaha event planner and new business owner. “But when you’re looking back on your whole life, I think it will be, ‘That was an experience, and it was really hard, but we made it.’”
Here is a look back at our unforgettable pandemic year, through the eyes of Nebraskans who have lived it.
Counselor sees what COVID can do to families
Mental health counselor Bob Atherton recalls reading in his old college psychology textbooks about social observations involving rats.
When the critters were cut off from all contact with others, they went crazy. When confined for too long with others, they tore each other apart.
Atherton has pretty much seen those same dynamics at work among the clients he has helped through the pandemic. There’s no question the past year has brought many stresses to daily life, said Atherton, a licensed independent mental health practitioner.
Lockdowns at home can bring families closer. But 24/7 togetherness can also raise tensions and cause people to lash out. Imagine two parents trying to do their jobs on laptops around the dining room table while also struggling to keep their young, remote-learning kids on track.
Conversely, now that many have been cut off from social contact with co-workers, family and friends, depression levels are sky high. One study last summer found the national rate of depression had tripled.
“There is too much time together for couples and families, and way too much isolation for people who are alone,” Atherton said. “I’ve heard both sides of that, every day, for the last year.”
The 58-year-old Atherton can personally relate.
His grown daughter found herself working remotely from her job in Chicago, so she moved back to Omaha to save some money and be with family. While Atherton and his wife have much enjoyed having her back, everyone needs their personal space, too.
Their solution: they decided the basement would be the family sanctuary. If anyone was down there with the door closed, no one was to interrupt that alone time.
Atherton can’t wait to get together with friends once again and go out to dinner with other couples. When he recently got his first vaccine shot, his main question was when it would be safe to get out again. There don’t yet seem to be any hard answers on that.
As we all wait for that day, Atherton offers some advice:
Keep up contacts with friends and family — by phone, video chats or finding safe ways to meet in person.
Establish personal space.
And don’t forget to exercise.
After all, it will all end one day.
“We’re all experimental rats this year,” Atherton said. “It’s tough.”
Missing the experiences and connections of travel
There’s a word in German — gemutlichkeit — that doesn’t have a direct English equivalent, but roughly translates into a cozy, warm feeling of belonging.
Chris Bettini figures after this year of isolation, we could all use a little gemutlichkeit about now.
The 44-year-old Bettini is the founder and tour guide for Pub Culture Beercations, offering beer-themed tours to popular destinations in Europe. The Omaha bartender founded the company several years ago, combining his own love of travel and beer.
“When you sit down with a pint and talk to people, the world doesn’t seem as big as it is,” he said.
You can imagine what the pandemic has done to business.
Going in, 2020 looked to be the first year his young venture would turn an actual profit beyond covering his own travel costs in leading the tours. He had four full tours planned, one to the Netherlands, two to Germany and another to the Czech Republic. He also was planning three more trips to Europe during the year to scout future tours.
But by February, as COVID-19 swept across Europe, international travel shut down and his tours fell apart.
Bettini had placed thousands of dollars in deposits with hotels and bars overseas, complicating efforts to give refunds to those who chose to cancel their trips. Fortunately, many are still hoping to travel eventually. Like Bettini, they long for the day they can again venture out to enjoy new sights and experiences.
At this point, though, it’s not clear that can happen in 2021.
“When the world is going into lockdown again, how am I supposed to say, ‘Who wants to travel?’” Bettini said. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes.”
Business aside, Bettini can’t wait for the day when he can board a plane with his passport in his pocket and join the locals in a German beer garden over a good pint of lager.
“That will be a great day,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what beer it is.”
Inglorious end of high school, start of college
You could say Negil McPherson III had the full pandemic experience for the high school Class of 2020.
He saw his senior year abruptly end, with no pomp or goodbyes. Then he went off for an unusual, socially-distanced freshman year of college, and still caught COVID.
“It’s been trying and definitely not what I expected it to be,” the 18-year-old said of the past year. “But I’ve tried to make the best of it.”
A year ago, McPherson was eagerly awaiting the sprint to the finish of his senior year at Central High School.
He had just started practice with the Eagle track team. As one of the team’s top sprinters, he was gunning for a state medal as part of the school’s 4x100 relay team.
He was looking forward to the annual spring orchestra concert, his last as the school’s first chair violinist.
And right after graduation, he expected to head off early to Kansas State University for a special summer program.
“It was going to be so much fun,” he said.
But after he and other Omaha Public Schools students went out for spring break, they never came back.
There were so many school friends he would never see again. He never again set foot on a track after spring sports were canceled. Commencement consisted of watching a video online. The KSU summer program was off, too.
Most of his college classes this year have been hybrid ones, with half the students in class and half joining remotely. The orchestra meets in person, but members are spaced 12 feet apart. And he has yet to personally meet his violin tutor — all his lessons are held through Zoom.
By university rule, socializing outside of class has been limited to the students on his dorm floor. But like thousands of other students who returned to campus this fall, McPherson still caught the virus.
He experienced several days of shortness of breath and fatigue and spent two weeks in KSU’s special COVID dorm. It certainly wasn’t the most fun part of his college experience to date.
As he looks back on the past year, he knows he’s missed out on a lot. But he said he’s also gained from the experience.
He learned much while watching his parents do their jobs from home, something he’d never been able to see before. The family’s time together deepened Negil’s bond with his 16-year-old brother.
He also was able to devote more time to his music, feeling his love for it only grew.
“I went into quarantine and feel I came out a better person,” he said.
Older folk most impacted, but many take it in stride
Harold and Alice Kosowsky never would have imagined going more than a year without seeing their kids or grandkids.
“My wife’s a big hugger, and she always wants to hug the grandkids and our children,” Harold said. “But we realize this is what we have to do. When there’s a problem, you have to do what you can to solve it.”
No group has paid a higher personal price during this pandemic than older Nebraskans.
Some 83 percent of COVID deaths have come among those 65 and older. And that deadly threat has led many Nebraska seniors to essentially shelter in place, rarely leaving home, even cutting off physical contact with their families. The solitude has been particularly difficult for those living in long-term care facilities.
Many older Nebraskans have had time stolen away from the final years of their lives. Still, talk to enough older folks and you quickly get the impression that no one has handled the past year better.
Call it the wisdom that comes with age. But they are doing what they need to do and mostly taking the changes in stride.
“We have been through good times and bad times,” said Kosowsky, an 83-year-old retired Omaha attorney. “You learn not to let the bad times hold you down.”
Laurie Moriarty of Omaha last went to a restaurant on March 7. She last set foot in a store March 9. She lives with her daughter, who now cuts her hair. She needs knee surgery but has put it off.
Contact with anyone outside her household has been limited to calls, texts and emails.
“I read a lot. I feed the birds and squirrels — they are my friends,” she said. “You only have so many years left, and I’ll be 80 pretty soon. But what are you going to do?”
At 83 with some underlying health conditions, Ken Freed, a neighbor of the Kosowskys, has given up many things in life to avoid COVID-19.
“I can’t go get a beer. I can’t go to the library. You wake up kind of defensive and thinking of what you can’t do today,” he said.
But as with anything else life throws at you, Freed said, you just adjust your plans and expectations.
“I’m not angry and not bitter and not particularly depressed,” the retired journalist said. “It’s one of the amazing things about the human race. You learn to adapt.”
Freed, Moriarty and Kosowsky all have hope of one day being freed of the threat of the virus. Each has now received one or more of their vaccine shots.
“It was a huge weight lifted off our shoulders,” Alice Kosowsky said of getting the second shot last week.
Moriarty said her second shot, scheduled this week, won’t change her life much for now. As a retired science teacher, she knows how viruses work. It will be around for a long time. And she feels a responsibility to protect others.
“It will be a long time before I’m comfortable enough to take my mask off,” she said.
Daughter laments a life that ended too soon
Eilene Myers was a petite woman, only 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds, but she was always a pillar of strength in her family.
Over the years, she farmed with her husband near Lyons in northeast Nebraska, raised three children, served for decades as the secretary for the Lyons school superintendent and volunteered with the VFW auxiliary. After her husband died in 2005, she moved into town and then later into an independent-living apartment in Fremont.
A year ago at age 93, she was still living on her own and about as active as someone nearing the century mark could be. She enjoyed visits from her 15 grandchildren and great grandchildren, outings with her kids and organizing games of dominoes with her neighbors.
“She got around and did everything for herself,” said daughter Susan Seeman. “She would tell you what she thought. She was just sweet.”
More than anything, Myers loved life. Once before she went into surgery, a doctor asked whether she would want CPR performed in the event of complications.
“Oh yes,” she replied. “Bring me back.”
The dominoes of Myers’ life began to fall as soon as COVID-19 came to Nebraska.
She wanted to be with others but recognized that wasn’t safe. She stayed in her apartment. Visits with family would be outside on the patio while wearing masks or through the patio door.
Myers was navigating it all well until she suffered a fall in her home last October. She came through hip surgery without a hitch, and then headed to rehab at a Fremont care facility. By early November, Myers was just days from returning home.
But then on Nov. 7, Seeman got a call. A care center worker had tested positive for COVID.
Seeman described the following days as the worst of her life as she worried about whether her mother would contract the virus. Sure enough, she started showing symptoms days later. She was moved to the facility’s COVID wing, and then to a hospital.
COVID, Seeman said, is no way for anyone to die. Her mother was struggling so much to breathe that the hospital had to keep her sedated so she wouldn’t gasp and fight for air.
“I’m here,” Seeman told her mother at her bedside. But she couldn’t tell if her mother even knew that.
Then on Nov. 19, as Myers’ kidneys were failing and her breathing became even more labored, Seeman was asked whether she wanted her mother put on a ventilator.
Everything she had heard about COVID care suggested that going on those breathing machines was simply the last step before death. Seeman said no.
Devastated, she left the hospital. Two hours later, she got the call that her mother had died.
Months later, Seeman, a retired teacher, still is terrified by COVID. Her husband, also a teacher, is still in the classroom, and he has type 2 diabetes, a condition that increases the risk of severe illness from COVID.
Seeman also still grieves her mother’s death and the unfairness of it all.
As Seeman envisions it, someone who likely wasn’t social distancing or wearing a mask contracted COVID, passed it to the care facility worker, who then gave it to her mom. She said the pandemic has shown that dire consequences can come from people's attitudes and actions.
In December, Seeman posted a tribute to her mother on a state COVID memorial web site and asked people to protect the lives and health of others.
“Wear a mask, keep your distance from others, stay away from crowded places and large groups,” she wrote. “Too many people are losing loved ones before their time.”
Months later, Seeman said she hopes that’s something Nebraskans continue to heed and remember.
After all, even after this long, trying and painful lost year, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.
