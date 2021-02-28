A trying, painful year: How COVID disrupted life in Nebraska

Seeman described the following days as the worst of her life as she worried about whether her mother would contract the virus. Sure enough, she started showing symptoms days later. She was moved to the facility’s COVID wing, and then to a hospital.

COVID, Seeman said, is no way for anyone to die. Her mother was struggling so much to breathe that the hospital had to keep her sedated so she wouldn’t gasp and fight for air.

“I’m here,” Seeman told her mother at her bedside. But she couldn’t tell if her mother even knew that.

Then on Nov. 19, as Myers’ kidneys were failing and her breathing became even more labored, Seeman was asked whether she wanted her mother put on a ventilator.

Everything she had heard about COVID care suggested that going on those breathing machines was simply the last step before death. Seeman said no.

Devastated, she left the hospital. Two hours later, she got the call that her mother had died.

Months later, Seeman, a retired teacher, still is terrified by COVID. Her husband, also a teacher, is still in the classroom, and he has type 2 diabetes, a condition that increases the risk of severe illness from COVID.