A trying, painful year: South Omaha woman knows COVID is real

Gloria Vallecillo spends much time on social media and has a diverse and eclectic group of friends. So she sees all kinds of opinions about COVID-19, including claims that it’s a sham, overhyped, or even a government conspiracy.
The 45-year-old native of South Omaha wishes those who say such things could have been at her home the day her husband struggled so badly to breathe that his heart rate suddenly plummeted and he became semi-conscious.
“I grabbed him by his arms, it took all my strength, and I shook him and I told him, ‘You need to start breathing!’ ” she recalled of that frightful moment.
Gloria and her 48-year-old husband, Martin, have been married for 25 years and have four children, including two who have grown and left home, 8-year-old daughter Fabyola and 6-year-old son Maxwell.
When COVID arrived in Omaha and schools shut down, Gloria lost her job as a school bus driver. And she overnight found herself the teacher and full-time caregiver for her youngest children.
Given Gloria’s critical role at home, Martin said she couldn’t afford to get sick.
They decided he would become the sole breadwinner, picking up extra hours at his job as a forklift operator. He would also do all the shopping and run the errands, tasks that typically had fallen to her.
For months, that’s how the family made it through the pandemic.
But last fall as the virus in Nebraska surged to some of the highest levels in the nation, it began spreading through the Smithfield Foods plant where Martin worked. The couple became so concerned he might bring COVID home they tried to limit contact with each other. After work, Martin would enter the house through the back door and head straight upstairs.
Sure enough, Martin started showing symptoms, and on Nov. 9 he tested positive for COVID-19.
At first, he quarantined at home. Gloria would don gloves and a mask to bring his food up to him, and then afterwards douse the dishes in the sink in Clorox.
When he started feeling weaker, Gloria made him big green healthy shakes in the blender. He didn’t care for them, but since he’d lost his sense of taste, he willingly drank them down.
Then came Nov. 16. Martin was laboring to breathe, and his oxygen levels on the meter Gloria had purchased dropped to 60%. She called a doctor and was told he needed to get to the hospital right away.
Gloria was just getting Martin cleaned up to go when his pulse rate dropped suddenly and he seemed to lose consciousness. That’s when she shook him out of his daze.
She called 911 and then helped him down the stairs, where he was placed on a gurney and whisked away.
In that moment, Gloria had flashbacks to the day years earlier that her mother was taken away in an ambulance, never to be seen alive again. And she was upset when she learned she couldn’t accompany her husband to the hospital’s COVID quarantine unit.
Gloria felt helpless. A devout Catholic who had met her husband in church, Gloria got on Facebook and posted a live video asking everyone for prayers.
“I ask if you are a believer that you say a prayer for my husband that he comes back to us,” she said, sobbing.
And then in an emotional mix of English and Spanish, anger and tears, she called out the COVID-deniers.
“So many people say, ‘Oh it’s just a little virus like the flu.’ Guess what? It’s not the flu. . . . It infuriates me to see all the people at their parties without masks and without social distancing because you feel this is your right. Don’t my kids have the right to have my husband here with us?”
Martin was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. He spent five days in the hospital and three more recuperating at home with supplemental oxygen. And even then, it took many more weeks for him to regain his strength.
Looking back, Gloria said it’s been a challenging year. But she said it’s also strengthened her faith and her family.
“It made me look at my marriage and say this is what marriage is,” she said. “You work as a team.”
And throughout, she said, the strength of Fabyola and Maxwell have lifted their parents' spirits.
They have been little COVID warriors, always reciting their full ABC’s while washing their hands. And they understand why the family has stopped taking outings to McDonald’s or their favorite pizza shop.
“Mom, we can’t go because of the COVID,” Fabyola recently said.
Gloria said she still sees people posting comments downplaying COVID-19, like that only 1% of those who contract the virus ultimately die.
“What’s crazy,” she said, “is they don’t realize that 1% is someone’s mother or father or family member or friend.”
