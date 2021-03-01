A trying, painful year: South Omaha woman knows COVID is real

For months, that’s how the family made it through the pandemic.

But last fall as the virus in Nebraska surged to some of the highest levels in the nation, it began spreading through the Smithfield Foods plant where Martin worked. The couple became so concerned he might bring COVID home they tried to limit contact with each other. After work, Martin would enter the house through the back door and head straight upstairs.

Sure enough, Martin started showing symptoms, and on Nov. 9 he tested positive for COVID-19.

At first, he quarantined at home. Gloria would don gloves and a mask to bring his food up to him, and then afterwards douse the dishes in the sink in Clorox.

When he started feeling weaker, Gloria made him big green healthy shakes in the blender. He didn’t care for them, but since he’d lost his sense of taste, he willingly drank them down.

Then came Nov. 16. Martin was laboring to breathe, and his oxygen levels on the meter Gloria had purchased dropped to 60%. She called a doctor and was told he needed to get to the hospital right away.

Gloria was just getting Martin cleaned up to go when his pulse rate dropped suddenly and he seemed to lose consciousness. That’s when she shook him out of his daze.