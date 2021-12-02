About 500 Afghan refugees have arrived in Nebraska; resettlement agencies swamped

Martin said the agency has received so many donated items that its storage space is full. Asked how people can help, he suggested monetary donations to resettlement agencies or nonprofits that assist them.

Because of the rush of evacuations, a lot of the Afghans of working age are coming without the employment documents that most refugees have when they arrive. So they will need financial help for longer than the usually expected three months until they can start working.

The situation of an Afghan family of eight in midtown Omaha shows the challenges that families and resettlement agencies are facing. They were placed by the Refugee Empowerment Center in mid-October in a rental house. The agency is supposed to pay the family's rent out of their federal resettlement allotment. But the agency apparently was not paying the full rent on time — the family received a seven-day eviction notice this week from the landlord, Paladino Development Group.

A woman who answered the phone at the company Wednesday said that she couldn't discuss an individual customer's situation but that it appeared that the matter had been cleared up the day before.