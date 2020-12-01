ACLU of Nebraska closes federal civil rights lawsuit over prison overcrowding, citing some progress

>> At least one of 11 named plaintiffs has received better access to American Sign Language interpreters.

>> The Department of Correctional Services adopted new policies related to mental health levels of care last year.

>> The department made significant changes to its dental policy, including the removal of a requirement that people must be in custody for two years before they become eligible for dentures.

The ACLU filed its federal lawsuit in August 2017, after months of threats to do so. It claimed that overcrowding and understaffing in Nebraska's prison system had led to inadequate health care and mental health care, as well as overutilization of solitary confinement, which can exacerbate mental illness and behavioral problems.

The plaintiffs included an inmate who spent most of a five-year sentence in solitary confinement with only an hour outside his cell each day, worsening suicidal tendencies and mental illnesses; a deaf prisoner who said the lack of an interpreter led to a dentist installing a crown against his wishes; and other inmates who complained of painful delays in surgeries and dental care.