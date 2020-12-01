 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACLU of Nebraska closes federal civil rights lawsuit over prison overcrowding, citing some progress
4 comments
alert top story

ACLU of Nebraska closes federal civil rights lawsuit over prison overcrowding, citing some progress

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Advocates announced Tuesday that they are closing down a federal lawsuit challenging conditions in Nebraska's overcrowded and understaffed prison system.

Attorneys for the ACLU of Nebraska and for the state filed a joint motion to dismiss the case Monday after negotiating dismissal terms. The motion seeks a dismissal without prejudice, meaning the case could be refiled in the future.

The federal civil rights lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleged that Nebraska prison inmates were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment because of inadequate health and mental health care, overuse of solitary confinement and lack of adequate accommodations for disabled inmates.

But the effort suffered a major blow in June, when a federal judge refused to certify the suit as a class action. U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher also stated that having a federal judge order prison improvements "would be contrary to the idea of federalism."

Judge denies class-action status in ACLU lawsuit against Nebraska's Corrections Department

On Tuesday, David Fathi, lead counsel on the case and director of the ACLU National Prison Project, said that although the court agreed there were serious issues in Nebraska’s prisons, the order denying class certification forced a change in strategy.

“The work doesn’t end here,” he said. “It takes a new direction. Until Nebraska gets serious about reducing overcrowding, problems will continue to plague the prison system. From advocacy to legislation to litigation, this team will keep working to ensure fundamental rights don’t stop at prison walls.”

Despite continued problems, the advocates said progress has been made in addressing issues raised in the lawsuit. Among the steps they cited were: 

>> State prison officials have closed the Nebraska State Penitentiary's “South 40” solitary confinement unit, which expert testimony called among the worst in the nation.

>> The average daily population of people in solitary confinement has significantly decreased. A new state law diverts people from solitary confinement if they have a serious mental illness, are pregnant, are developmentally disabled, have a traumatic brain injury or are a minor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

>> Some plaintiffs in the case have moved back to the general population after long terms in solitary confinement.

>> Americans With Disabilities Act policy changes took effect last month, which, among other things, refine systems for identifying prisoners with disabilities and establish explicit guidelines to help end the practice of moving people with disabilities to more restrictive cells solely because there aren’t accommodations in other areas. 

>> At least one of 11 named plaintiffs has received better access to American Sign Language interpreters.

>> The Department of Correctional Services adopted new policies related to mental health levels of care last year.

>> The department made significant changes to its dental policy, including the removal of a requirement that people must be in custody for two years before they become eligible for dentures.

The ACLU filed its federal lawsuit in August 2017, after months of threats to do so. It claimed that overcrowding and understaffing in Nebraska's prison system had led to inadequate health care and mental health care, as well as overutilization of solitary confinement, which can exacerbate mental illness and behavioral problems.

The plaintiffs included an inmate who spent most of a five-year sentence in solitary confinement with only an hour outside his cell each day, worsening suicidal tendencies and mental illnesses; a deaf prisoner who said the lack of an interpreter led to a dentist installing a crown against his wishes; and other inmates who complained of painful delays in surgeries and dental care.

Nebraska's prisons have been overcrowded for more than a decade and remain among the most overcrowded in the nation, despite some recent efforts to reform sentences and build additional cells.

Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

4 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert