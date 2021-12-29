ACLU: Referee failed to accommodate deaf Gering wrestler in state title match

“I want other deaf or hard of hearing student athletes, actually all student athletes with disabilities, to be able to have an equal opportunity to compete in the sport they love without discrimination,” Ruff said in the press release. “We’re just asking for a level playing field.”

The letter states the NSAA has denied any fault in the incident since the February tournament. After the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing asked the NSAA to take action, the NSAA provided staff cultural competency training in August, Petto said.

Petto said that after the training, the referee called the commission to “say that he had done nothing wrong.”

What happened in February had never occurred at any of Ruff’s previous competitions, Petto said. Usually, referees either were not wearing masks or pulled them down so Ruff could lip read.

Petto said he and the Ruff family are hopeful the demands are met with a quick response without the need for litigation.