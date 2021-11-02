Advocates want Dakota County to drop immigration enforcement agreement

The current status of the 287(g) program is under review given the change in administrations, according to an ICE spokesman. ICE has 146 agreements with local law enforcement, which includes contracts with 70 jails in 20 states, like the one with the Dakota County Jail.

An ICE official said recent statistics were not available, but in 2019, the agency reported that from October 2018 to September 2019, a total of 25 county jail inmates were screened by Dakota County personnel, with six leading to removal from the country.

Kleinberg said that during the past year, the jail had referred some undocumented inmates for ICE action but that the federal agency had not ordered detainers for any of them. The ICE spokesman said that he wasn’t aware of the specific cases, but that the agency has been ordered to focus only on cases involving serious crimes and assaults.

Kleinberg said the program is worth keeping, even if no inmates in recent months have been picked up by ICE. There is a shortage of ICE agents, the sheriff said. He emphasized that screening is done only on people booked into the county jail, and is not used to “racially profile” people for traffic stops.