After breaking an antique picture frame, a North Platte man finds a message from World War II

Bobby bought the framed card while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha five or six years ago. He told Mark it came either from Jim’s Seek and Save Antiques in Omaha or the Egg Krate in nearby Elk Horn, Iowa.

Mark Shults said he “was cleaning the garage the other day when I knocked it off the wall and the glass broke.

“I was picking it up, peeling (the picture) off (and) seeing what was in there.”

The broken frame had displayed a drawing of a U.S. GI sitting on a brick ledge, a young boy and girl sitting on his lap with a doll in the girl’s arms and the soldier’s rifle resting against the ledge.

“MERRY XMAS 1944,” said the top of the drawing, which is signed and dated 1944 by the artist in its lower right-hand corner.

Other copies of the card can be seen for sale on eBay. Some were originally sent from Belgium and others from Germany, according to their sellers’ notes.

A separate picture of a sailing ship was in the frame behind the GI Christmas card, Mark Shults said.

Then he turned over the holiday card and found the brief letter on its back, dated Nov. 28, 1944.