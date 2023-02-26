ARAPAHOE, Neb. — Rachel Tomasek pushes the TV tray in front of 103-year-old Emma Crawford’s recliner and starts arranging her breakfast.

Straws go in the mug of coffee and plastic cup of cranberry juice. Biscuits with jelly sit on a plate next to a bowl of mandarin oranges. Before Emma starts to eat, Tomasek takes Emma's eyeglasses and uses a cloth to carefully wipe the lenses clean.

“How’s that look?” Tomasek asks Emma as she hands back her glasses. “That look OK?”

“That look OK,” Emma responds.

Tomasek, a certified nursing assistant hired by Emma and her family, sits in a chair near Emma. It's shortly after 7 a.m. on a January morning and outside Emma's window, Arapahoe is still dark.

But inside Emma's two-bedroom apartment at Prairie Pines, a retirement community in this Nebraska town for people 55 years and older, Emma and Tomasek settle into a familiar routine.

Tomasek checks Emma's Facebook account for any news from family members. She turns on the TV to "CBS Mornings."

Emma slowly eats her breakfast. Tomasek gets up and washes a few dirty dishes in the sink.

Later, Tomasek might help Emma write and send cards to friends and family.

“She writes a card for everything,” Tomasek said.

Tomasek is here every weekday to help Emma. She spends the night three or four times a week in the spare bedroom, across the living room from Emma.

“She would have to go to a nursing home if I wasn’t here to help her,” Tomasek said. “And I would much rather her be comfortable and enjoy the rest of her time in her own home.”

Search for answers

Arapahoe does not have a nursing home for Emma Crawford.

The town of about 1,000 people joined a growing list of Nebraska communities without a nursing home when Good Samaritan Society closed its assisted living and nursing home on Dec. 31, 2021. The closure forced the home's residents to move 16, 20 or 30 miles away to new facilities in new towns.

In the wake of the closure, Arapahoe residents had a lot of questions. What does the future of nursing care look like for the town's aged and disabled? What role should for-profit corporations play in rural towns like theirs? And who will employ the skilled employees who worked in the nursing home?

One year later, Arapahoe is finding answers to those questions. It's a community problem, so the community will band together and respond.

“In the absence of nursing care facilities, communities just need to be focused on what their residents need that we have to just do," said Arapahoe resident Heidi Thomas. "We just have to get past the fact that someone else used to do these things and now we have to do it.”

Former nursing home employees like Tomasek are stepping in to care for people like Emma. Community members are leading conversations about building facilities that would allow people to age in place. And after reading about the closure in Arapahoe in The World-Herald, outside groups are helping former employees of the nursing home form an innovative home care worker cooperative.

If these plans work, they could also offer Arapahoe something else it needs: Hope.

A service-oriented community

Being 103, Emma often gets asked for life advice.

Does she have an answer?

“Oh, half of the time,” Emma said.

“Was it just good clean living?” John Crawford, Emma’s son, asks his mom. “Or how’d you live so long?”

“I don’t know,” Emma said.

“You just got up every morning, didn’t ya?” John said with a laugh.

On a Sunday afternoon, Emma sits in a recliner in her apartment with her son and daughter-in-law. Her fingernails, painted bright red, match her sweatshirt. A knitted blanket covers her legs.

A homemade sign hanging on the wall, made for Emma’s 100th birthday, gives facts about 1919, the year she was born:

Woodrow Wilson was president. Eggs cost 55 cents. Postage stamps cost 3 cents. The average life expectancy for a woman was 56 years.

Emma can easily list off the names of her four children and about 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She likes to play Solitaire on her iPad and plays Bingo for candy bars and pop with her fellow residents at Prairie Pines. She attends Bible study on Thursdays. And she often watches the game show network, her favorites being “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

“Do you know all the answers on Jeopardy?” John asks Emma.

“I don’t know hardly any,” Emma responds, as mother and son laugh.

Throughout her 103 years, Emma was an elementary school teacher, social director at the Arapahoe nursing home and a bookkeeper and receptionist. In her younger years, she also traveled from Oklahoma to North Dakota with a crew of 10 to 12 employees with five combines. She cooked for the crew, raised her kids and drove a truck.

“I’m not sure what she did in her spare time,” John said.

“Summer of ’51, I had my own combine,” Emma said.

Emma retired from her bookkeeping and receptionist job at her son’s business in Arapahoe at age 97.

In the last year, John said his mother has progressively needed more help. Emma now needs assistance almost 24 hours a day. The need for that care coincided with the closure of the nursing home in Arapahoe.

The closest nursing homes are in Beaver City, 16 miles away, or Elwood, about 20 miles away. John said if those homes are at capacity, then families are forced to go to bigger cities like Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln or Omaha — which is about 245 miles away.

What Arapahoe does have is former employees of the nursing home with the training to help care for Emma.

The Crawford family has hired several caregivers, including Tomasek, to help Emma and stay with her overnight. Emma’s large family also helps, often taking turns to stay overnight.

John is in charge of the schedule, figuring out who wants to work or which family member can stay with his mother.

“It’s a lot of texting,” John said. “But it’s been working. The community is very supportive. It’s a very service-oriented community.”

It works, in part, because Emma worked about 30 years beyond the age at which most people retire. Emma is paying for her caregivers out of pocket.

“What concerns me is if she would have retired earlier, she wouldn’t have the funds to do this,” John said. “And that’s the concern for a lot of people and families that don’t have the money because it does take a lot of money.”

“This is pretty affordable living and it still takes a lot of money.”

Prairie Pines was previously owned by Good Samaritan Society, the same company that owned the nursing home in town. But years before the closure of the nursing home, a local investment group purchased Prairie Pines in order to keep it open and keep it affordable.

“It’s just an investment group,” John said. “It’s not looking for huge returns. Mostly it’s about community service.”

It has allowed people like Emma to stay in Arapahoe, near their families who can visit them often and around community members who have known them for decades.

“She loves it here,” John said. “If we can keep her here, we will.”

Giving their own people good endings

A few doors down from Emma's room, a group of caregivers and community members gathered in the Prairie Pines dining room.

It was a weeknight in early December. Caregivers, armed with snacks to share, arrived to the meeting called by Heidi Thomas and Cindy Houlden.

Thomas and Houlden met after the World-Herald published a story about Thomas and her husband, Alan, last year. When the nursing home closed, Thomas chose to move her husband, who has Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, back home. Thomas modified her house and hired at-home caregivers to help Alan, who needs assistance 24 hours a day.

Houlden had an idea — something that had never been tried in Nebraska — when she initially reached out to Thomas last spring.

What if caregivers, including former employees of the nursing home, came together to form a home care worker cooperative?

“I immediately thought it could work in Arapahoe,” Thomas said of the idea.

“Are there enough people to care for in the community? Yes is the answer," Thomas said. "There’s plenty of people to care for in the community. Are there enough people in the community to care for them? Yes is the answer. We used to have enough people in our community to work in our nursing home."

A co-op is a private business that is owned and operated by people who work in it. It is owned democratically by its members and each member owns one share of the business.

Co-ops are not new to Nebraska or its rural communities. Many are agriculture-based like grain elevators, fertilizer or gas producers. But there are also co-op grocery stores.

It's Houlden's job to help these cooperatives form. She is a cooperative development specialist with the Nebraska Cooperative Development Center, which is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Months prior to the Prairie Pines meeting, a woman relocated to Nebraska from Washington state where she had worked in a home care worker co-op. Could one be started here?

Houlden and her co-workers reached out to Northwest Cooperative Development Center in Washington. Between the two centers, they decided to apply for a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to investigate the potential of forming a home care worker co-op in Nebraska, specifically targeting women and minorities who work in the home care industry.

“We were looking at how can we take this population in Nebraska, that has relatively low-wage jobs, and empower them to create their own business,” Houlden said. “So they basically become self-employed, but they’re not on their own, they’re with a group of others.”

In the weeks after the closure of the nursing home, residents of Arapahoe questioned the role for-profit corporations should play in small rural communities like theirs.

“The corporate piece is great because then you have someone else to do all the work, but when you have a corporation — that’s the people that back out and close down their businesses,” Thomas said. “If it’s just people who are local, who are taking care of people who are local, the accountability is in the relationships.”

When the nursing home closed, residents were displaced. And so were their caregivers. Many of those workers have started working independently or for corporations to continue providing care for the aged and disabled in Arapahoe and neighboring towns.

People like Tomasek, caring for Emma.

Thomas attended a home care worker cooperative academy pilot offered through the Cooperative Development Center and is now a primary member of the steering committee trying to get the co-op started in Arapahoe.

Houlden explained to the people at the meeting that workers in the co-op will have to purchase shares, likely having that share price deducted from their salary until they become vested within the co-op.

“It kind of sounds like, ‘Well, I have to give you money to have a job?’” Houlden said. “Well, yeah because you’re not giving me money to have a job, you’re investing and becoming an owner of the company. And you’ll get money back out.”

In addition to earning a wage, at the end of the year profits from the co-op go back to the workers. Typically, Houlden said, that's paid out based on the number of hours employees worked. Or, that money can be put back into the co-op.

"At the end of the day, the profits belong to the workers," Houlden said. "They don't go to someone in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They don't go to someone in Washington, D.C. They stay in Arapahoe, Nebraska."

Houlden said worker co-ops typically have higher pay, higher employee retention and higher levels of worker satisfaction because employees have more of a voice in how the business is run.

The co-op will likely form and then slowly work within Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services regulations to be able to provide more services and eventually work up to accepting Medicaid payments. Houlden told the group that there’s a lot of options to explore but, before any of that can happen, the group has to form the co-op.

“It’s like any business. You start,” she said. “You know there’s a need. But you have to open your doors before people come and visit.”

To get the startup cash, Houlden explained, there are organizations who provide grants and low-interest loans to the type of business being considered in Arapahoe.

While there are regulatory hurdles and many details to iron out, Thomas said the mission is clear.

“It will be the co-op’s job to give people good endings," Thomas said. "Even though that seems sad in a way, it’s not at all. Whether your ending is at 55 or 105, you still need a good ending. And so we can’t neglect that as a community."

Forging ahead into the unknown

In the months since that meeting in the Prairie Pines dining room, the caregivers of Arapahoe have decided to move forward with the co-op.

Things are still in the beginning stages, but grant applications are being submitted and details are being tackled. The group hopes to begin caring for people by this fall.

They are not the only ones in Arapahoe rethinking what aging will look like in the community.

In addition to the co-op, a group of community members are looking to create a long-term care facility that would allow people to age in place. That facility, however, would not be a nursing home.

"We've pretty much all but given up on the entire, 'let's go build a nursing home' idea because there's just no money for it," said Erick Lee, a community member working on the plans.

The idea is to build duplexes or units that could be purchased or rented and then modified in specific ways to meet the needs of aging people, Lee said.

"Let's say you need a bench in your closet," Lee said. "Well then, that facility is built so that you can go and add the amenities of individual needs based on whatever medical requirements you may have."

The facility itself would not have staff to provide care, but workers from the co-op could help people who live there, Lee said.

People would be able to get help as their needs escalate without having to move to another town. Lee said the facility would have to be careful to avoid crossing lines that would turn it into a nursing home, subject to certain rules and regulations.

Funding, however, is the number one hurdle. Lee said the meetings are ongoing and have been productive.

Being upset about the closure of Arapahoe's nursing home won't do anything for the community now, Lee said. It's time to look ahead.

"As a community, we really care, we really pulled together and we're really trying our best with next-to-nothing resources to try to get something in place," Lee said. "We are starting from the ground up. ... We've had to do the research ourselves, we've had to pull people in with expertise that can help give us input and guide us. It's been a challenge and it's going to continue to be a challenge."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of home health and personal care aides is projected to grow 25% from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations.

In a report, the agency attributes that increase to the country's growing elderly population.

The number of people age 65 and older increased from 39.6 million in 2009 to 54.1 million in 2019, according to the 2020 Profile of Older Americans done by the Administration for Community Living, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

By 2040, there will be about 80.8 million older people, more than twice as many as in 2000, the report said. And that number is projected to reach 94.7 million in 2060.

“I think we’re caught flat footed,” said Julie Masters, a professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “Gerontologists have known all this time that we’re seeing people age. But again, we just keep burying our heads in the sand and say ‘we’ll deal with it when it happens.’ But unfortunately this isn’t just a slow leak in a tire. This is a tire that is coming apart and so what can we do to get it addressed?”

The increase in the number of older Americans has occasionally been referred to as a "silver tsunami." It's a phrase gerontologists like Masters do not like.

“If you say ‘silver tsunami’ what you’re saying is we’re going to be overrun with all these old people that are going to make our lives a burden,” Masters said. “And I would say au contraire, I don’t think it’s a burden, I think there’s an opportunity there.”

Masters uses the visual of a pile of snow. Within that pile of snow, she said, are individual snowflakes and each one is different. That’s how Masters thinks about older people — they’re all over a certain age, but each one is different.

“When we think about aging, somehow we have to untangle this view that all older people are alike,” Masters said.

Masters said she has two friends who are 95. One friend sits in her chair all day long. The other friend travels all the time, including a recent trip to Europe.

“So if you’ve seen one older person, you’ve seen one older person,” Masters said.

Masters said the tendency to lump older people together not only does a disservice to them, but to every person who gets the opportunity to age.

“We’re all going to age. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Masters said. “Actually, it’s a great gift and it has many benefits. But if I’m always looking in the rearview mirror of when I was younger and I want to be younger, then we miss out on the opportunities that are in front of us.”

A shining light

Outside Emma’s sliding glass door, the sun rises above a field casting golden light into her room.

Red, yellow and blues streak across the January sky.

Together, Emma and Tomasek sit and watch the seasons go by from this window.

Last year, farmers planted soybeans in that field. The year before it was corn.

“When they had the corn, they’d bring cattle in,” Emma said. “It was fun to watch the cattle.”

Shade from a big tree keeps the sidewalk by the door icy in the winter. But the same tree hosts finches, robins and blackbirds in the spring and summer.

“She’s like my family,” Tomasek said of Emma.

“If somebody else was taking care of my grandma, I’d want them to take good care of them.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023