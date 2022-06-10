After rocky start, officials say Schuyler High intervention a success

After a rocky start four years ago, the state effort to improve a Nebraska high school has paid off, officials say.

Schuyler Central High School is a better school now, four years after state education officials designated it a priority school in need of intervention, according to Superintendent Dan Hoesing.

Hoesing credited the high school staff, the Nebraska Department of Education and a state consultant hired to improve instruction for the progress that led to the June 3 lifting of the priority designation.

Hoesing said the labeling was uncomfortable but a catalyst for change.

In 2018, the Nebraska State Board of Education designated the school as low performing. District officials initially pushed back calling the priority label a scarlet letter.

Officials from the district, located 30 miles west of Fremont, argued they had already launched their own reforms, and that their students' performance held up well against similar schools.

But state officials didn't back down. The commissioner appointed an intervention team to help the district diagnose and address the issues affecting student achievement.

Hoesing on June 3 told the state board he initially bristled at the labeling because he felt state officials misunderstood his district and its issues. But he said the discomfort at being labeled helped drive change.

"There's a certain amount of uncomfortableness that you have to go through to move education forward in the state," he said. "And we get it."

He specifically credited Deputy Commissioner Deb Frison, the department's school improvement officer Shirley Vargas and consultant Kathy Kennedy for leading the intervention.

"Early in the process, I kind of threw Dr. Frison under the bus. And when she said 'I'm sorry for how it started,' it changed us," Hoesing told the board. "Words are powerful. Through Shirley, through Kathy Kennedy and through Dr. Frison, they made a difference in who we are today."

After hearing the progress made by Schuyler, board member Maureen Nickels told Hoesing and his staff they were "amazing."

"To sit here, in my last year on the board, and know that we made the right decision, and you all took the bull by the horns ... this is what we want, this is what education is about," she said.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said he's most proud of how the Schuyler leadership knows they can make a positive influence with an intentionality around student needs.

Blomstedt said the best evidence of improvement was the improved focus on instructional time for English learners, and greater English proficiency.

"There has been an obvious shift in focus that has started to move the dial," he said. "Before the intervention, the focus was more typical of a generic high school."

The Schuyler district serves a significant number of immigrant families employed at a local Cargill meat processing plant.

The high school has nearly 600 kids, about nine in 10 students of Hispanic origin.

Last school year, the school enrolled 39 new students from Guatemala, Africa, Honduras and Mexico, district officials said.

Twenty-seven of the newcomers had limited or no formal education, and 19 of those had at best a fifth-grade education at the time they enrolled, officials said.

In 2020-21, 57% of students at the high school were eligible for free or reduced-price school lunch, and 24% had limited proficiency in English, according to state data.

​Vargas, the school improvement officer, told the board the school made sufficient progress to warrant removal.

The school had goals, including reducing chronic absenteeism, increasing the graduation rate, improving English language proficiency rates and increasing high-quality teaching and learning. They were also tasked to establish a clear vision of the school's mission and core beliefs and communicate it to students, families and the community.

​"We're seeing what we expect to see ... where these things are not happening by chance, or because someone's coming in to tell them to do it," Vargas said. "But it's actually the way they do business in their school, in their school community."

The district launched an "Every Minute Counts" campaign to target chronic absenteeism. Chronic absenteeism has been reduced by more than half, according to district officials.

The school's graduation rate is up from 78.47% in 2019 to 86.3% this year.

Officials implemented intervention and enrichment during the instructional day on Fridays to focus on individual student learning needs.

They interviewed students to investigate barriers that impede attendance and on-time graduation.

They promoted a mindset where "Failure Isn't Final" and strengthened relationships between staff and students, officials said.

Although English language proficiency remains low, it is higher than before and kids are making better progress, officials said.

The high school's average ACT score, which tends to fluctuate, increased from 16.7 in 2018-19 to 17.5 in 2021-22.

Hoesing said the school adopted a new English language program, with a new director and new systems so classroom teachers could better manage language development and track kids.

"We are a better high school," he said. "I've got four new administrators in the high school. I've got 50 new teachers."

Hoesing told the board that his district learned through the process, and he hoped state officials learned, too.

He said state officials should consider establishing a relationship with the district first, just like teachers benefit by establishing a relationship with students.

"Don't just come in and try to tell them everything they're doing wrong, and that you've got the perfect solution to fix them, because there is none," he said.

​​He said his students are different and his district is unique.

"You can take us off your priority list if that's your goal," Hoesing said. "That's not ours. Our goal is to change the belief in who we are, and who our kids are. We are an immigrant high school, and we love it."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.