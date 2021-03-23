After years of alleged fraud and incompetence, an Iowa surgeon surrenders his license

The board’s executive director, Kent Nebel, said he can’t comment on the Smith case specifically, but acknowledged the process of building a case against a doctor often leads to long delays with action taken only after the physician has stopped practicing.

“If you’re going to take formal, public disciplinary against a doctor, you had better be able to prove it and you better have experts to testify to it,” he said. “For the board to have a legal basis to suspend somebody’s license, the board needs to be able to prove that the physician is an immediate threat to the public.”

Iowa law specifies that hospitals and the licensees themselves have 30 days to inform the board of any disciplinary action that’s imposed. But Nebel noted the board can’t take action based solely on the findings of hospitals. Instead, it must conduct its own investigation and reach its own conclusions — all of which can take months, if not years. That’s particularly true in cases where multiple patients may have been harmed and thousands of medical records must be reviewed, he said.