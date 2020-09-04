Ag secretary visits Omaha, announces second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

“As many tools that we can get in our tool box, we need it all,” Barks said.

Following the tour, Perdue said that the $4 billion third round of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program began Sept. 1 without delays. The program provides fresh produce, dairy and meat products to those in need.

“Early on we had to have all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed, it was rather a cumbersome application,” Perdue said. “We learned to help people who want to help us. Help them get through all those federal regulations in the applications.”

Ricketts’ spokesman said Friday that the governor stands by his decision to not extend emergency supplemental food assistance beyond July.

A federal coronavirus relief bill allowed states to boost SNAP benefits to the maximum level for all recipients. Nebraska did so for March through July but did not join the other 49 states in offering the additional aid for August. Thirteen states, including Iowa, already have applied to continue through September.

Khalilah LeGrand, an HHS spokeswoman, said Wednesday that the supplemental assistance was a temporary means to help Nebraskans who lost work because of the pandemic.