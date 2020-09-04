Ag secretary visits Omaha, announces second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Agriculture Secretary Sunny Perdue got a close-up look at food assistance efforts in Nebraska when he toured a west Omaha warehouse Friday.
At the Food Bank for the Heartland, near 108th and J Streets, volunteers sorted food into boxes. The agency is dealing with increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Brian Barks, president and CEO.
Perdue was joined on the tour by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
From March 15 to June 30, the food bank distributed 11,633,012 meals, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which was a 61% increase over the average number of meals distributed during the same period in 2018 and 2019.
Barks ended his tour by sharing an anecdote.
In May, Barks met a Grand Island man who was the first in line for the food bank’s mobile pantry program.
The man was a Korean War veteran, Barks said, and he was there because his son was unable to find work during the pandemic, his daughter-in-law was disabled and the family was caring for two kids.
“He showed up to the 9:30 distribution at 6:15 a.m.,” Barks said. “Those are the people we’re working to help.”
The food bank’s mobile pantry program in Grand Island assisted about 400 households a month before COVID-19, Barks said. Now it’s closer to 1,000.
“As many tools that we can get in our tool box, we need it all,” Barks said.
Following the tour, Perdue said that the $4 billion third round of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program began Sept. 1 without delays. The program provides fresh produce, dairy and meat products to those in need.
“Early on we had to have all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed, it was rather a cumbersome application,” Perdue said. “We learned to help people who want to help us. Help them get through all those federal regulations in the applications.”
Ricketts’ spokesman said Friday that the governor stands by his decision to not extend emergency supplemental food assistance beyond July.
A federal coronavirus relief bill allowed states to boost SNAP benefits to the maximum level for all recipients. Nebraska did so for March through July but did not join the other 49 states in offering the additional aid for August. Thirteen states, including Iowa, already have applied to continue through September.
Khalilah LeGrand, an HHS spokeswoman, said Wednesday that the supplemental assistance was a temporary means to help Nebraskans who lost work because of the pandemic.
“State programs will continue to return to their typical operations as we continue to return to a greater place of normalcy and work to get Nebraska growing,” she said.
Earlier in the day, Perdue said there will be a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program coming in mid-September. The first round provided $16 billion to help farmers and ranchers weather the pandemic. Applications for that money are due by Sept. 11.
He said the first round of funding covered losses through April 15. The second round will cover losses after April 15 and will include more agricultural commodities.
“Any farmer of any size that had damage can apply,” he said.
Purdue also signed an agreement with Ricketts and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green to promote good stewardship of the state’s forests and grasslands.
Under the shared stewardship agreement, the USDA’s Forest Service and the state of Nebraska will work together on forest and grassland restoration across public and private lands, with a focus on protecting at-risk communities and watersheds from wildfire. The USDA has similar agreements with almost all states west of Nebraska and some farther east and south.
Green participated because the Nebraska Forest Service, which manages the state’s 1.5 million acres of forest, is part of UNL.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
