Agreement will allow flood-damaged Hamburg, Iowa to raise levee 8 feet

Record flooding in March 2019 left a portion of Hamburg, Iowa, underwater. With the signing of an agreement Tuesday to raise a key levee, the city and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hope to reduce the risk of future flooding.

The Section 1176 project agreement will allow for raising the Hamburg Ditch 6 levee eight feet, the Corps of Engineers announced in a press release.

About 350 miles of levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas were damaged in the 2019 flooding.

The Hamburg Ditch 6 levee was overtopped and sustained severe damage during the floods, leading to significant flooding in Hamburg.

Section 1176 allows a levee sponsor, at their cost, to raise the elevation of a levee above its current congressionally authorized elevation. The sponsor must develop engineering drawings and complete studies that demonstrate the modified levee will not produce adverse impacts.

Hamburg, with support from other stakeholders, will contribute $7 million to $8 million to raise the Ditch 6 levee to its new elevation and provide additional flood risk management benefits.

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, applauded the agreement.