Air Force awards 2 state Air National Guard units

Two Nebraska Air National Guard units earned recognition from the U.S. Air Force for “sustained outstanding performance” during 2018 and 2019, National Guard officials said.
The Lincoln-based 155th Air Refueling Wing was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, according to a Nebraska National Guard press release.
The award recognizes an “exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units,” the release said.
The 155th Wing, which operates KC-135 refueling tankers here at home as well as on overseas deployments, has received the award 13 times since the award was established in 1954.
The headquarters unit of the Nebraska Air National Guard also received the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award for the fourth time in its history. This recognizes units within larger military organizations for their achievements
During the two years covered by the awards, more than 500 airmen were activated for overseas missions or in response to natural disasters in the United States, including the historic Nebraska floods of March 2019 and Hurricane Florence, a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane that struck the Carolinas in September 2018.
Also, 336 members of the 155th Wing were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan from late 2018 to mid-2019, many of them operating with the unit’s tanker aircraft out of Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan. It was the wing’s largest deployment in a decade. They also built a new headquarters building and completed a major hangar renovation while participating in several large training exercises.
In a statement, Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the Guard units on their achievements and service.
“They consistently go beyond the call of duty to serve our state and country,” he said.
