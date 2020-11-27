Air Force awards 2 state Air National Guard units

Two Nebraska Air National Guard units earned recognition from the U.S. Air Force for “sustained outstanding performance” during 2018 and 2019, National Guard officials said.

The Lincoln-based 155th Air Refueling Wing was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, according to a Nebraska National Guard press release.

The award recognizes an “exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units,” the release said.

The 155th Wing, which operates KC-135 refueling tankers here at home as well as on overseas deployments, has received the award 13 times since the award was established in 1954.

The headquarters unit of the Nebraska Air National Guard also received the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award for the fourth time in its history. This recognizes units within larger military organizations for their achievements