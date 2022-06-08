Air Force Global Strike chief tabbed to be next StratCom leader

A 36-year Air Force missile and space officer has been nominated as the next commander of Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The nominee, Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, has served as head of Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force base, Louisiana, since last August.

Cotton grew up in rural Dudley, North Carolina, and was commissioned in 1986 after his graduation from North Carolina State University with a degree in political science.

Cotton commanded a missile combat crew on his first assignment, and since then has commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels — including leadership of the 341st Missile Wing in Montana and the 45th Space Wing in Florida.

He also served two years as deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office in Virginia, and as commander and president of the Air University in Alabama.

StratCom is best-known for its role as the keeper of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, a mission it assumed from the former Strategic Air Command 30 years ago this month. Its additional missions include global strike, joint electronic warfare, missile defense, and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance).

If confirmed by the Senate, Cotton would likely take over command from Adm. Charles Richard later this year. Richard took the helm of StratCom in November 2019.

The new commander will step in at a time of international tension not seen since the Cold War. Nuclear peer Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine in February, and China appears to be building hundreds of silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles in its remote desert regions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.