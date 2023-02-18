The tails of the 55th Wing’s Offutt-based reconnaissance planes appear to be safe from falling off.

Last week, the Air Force Materiel Command ordered urgent inspections of the “vertical terminal fitting pins” on about 400 Air Force and Air National Guard KC-135 tanker and RC-135/WC-135 reconnaissance jets after discovering some of the pins were the wrong size and made of the wrong materials.

Two of the 5-inch pins attach the tail of the four-engine jets to the rear fuselage. If either should fail in flight, Air Force officials said, the tail would separate from the aircraft.

During 30-minute inspections carried out this week, none of the RC-135 or WC-135 jets currently flying missions out of Offutt or deployed overseas were found to have faulty pins, a spokesperson for the Air Force’s Air Combat Command said in an email.

However, faulty pins apparently were found on at least one RC-135 currently undergoing major overhauls at a maintenance facility in Greenville, Texas. The pins are routinely replaced during these overhauls, which take about one year to complete.

The spokesperson didn't specify how many RC-135s now in Texas contained faulty pins, but she said any that did "will have new hardware installed before they depart the facility."

At least seven Offutt-based RC-135 jets are currently undergoing extended overhauls, according to a veteran of the unit who uses flight-tracking software to follow 55th Wing operations as a hobby.

He said at least 14 other RC-135s and one WC-135 radiation-detection aircraft have flown recent missions for the 55th Wing.

An Air Force memo leaked and posted Feb. 9 to an unofficial Facebook page for Air Force enlisted personnel said that 280 of the pins were purchased from a contractor for installation during major overhauls but removed from the supply chain after questions were raised about their quality in spring 2022.

The memo, which an Air Force official confirmed is authentic, said the pins were in supply from June 2020 to December 2022 and could have been installed on as many as 207 jets that received overhauls during that time period.

“Failure of one pin would result in the loss of the vertical stabilizer,” the memo said.

It’s not clear why the pins continued to be used for several months after their quality was found to be deficient.

In response to an inquiry from The World-Herald, a spokesperson wrote in an email that the Air Force "will be able to provide more details once the (inspections) conclude.”