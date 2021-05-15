Air Force's only 'nuke-sniffer' jet, part of Offutt fleet, was sidelined for two months

The Air Force’s only “nuke-sniffer” aircraft for detecting airborne radiation is back home in Nebraska after mechanical problems sidelined it for two months on the other side of the world.
The 60-year-old WC-135 jet, part of the Offutt-based 55th Wing, landed in Lincoln at noon Friday, almost 20 hours after leaving RAAF Base Amberley, an Australian air force base near Brisbane.
The aircraft had been stranded there since March 13, when hydraulic fluid began leaking inside one of the plane’s four engines, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman.
He said someone in the airfield’s control tower notified the crew after seeing smoke coming from the engine. The plane landed safely, without injuries.
But the WC-135 didn’t fly again until April 16, according to air traffic reports on the international Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) network.
ADS-B shows the plane making three more flights in April and two in May, all near Brisbane, apparently test flights. The crew departed Amberley about 5 p.m. Thursday Central time for the trip home, which included stops in Hawaii and Utah.
The WC-135 (tail number 61-2667) was delivered to the Air Force on April 20, 1962, and is the only current U.S. military aircraft equipped to collect and analyze air samples for atmospheric radiation out of an original fleet of 10 in the 1960s. It joined the 55th Wing at Offutt in 1993.
The only other WC-135 (tail number 62-3582) was retired from the Wing’s 45th Reconnaissance Squadron in November and sent to the Air Force’s desert boneyard for storage and scrapping.
The two planes received few upgrades and had among the worst maintenance records in the entire Air Force fleet.
In 2017, No. 62-3582 was grounded for almost two weeks in Indonesia after one of its engines caught fire over the Indian Ocean. At its farewell ceremony last fall, the squadron chaplain jokingly dubbed the plane “Lucifer’s Chariot.”
No. 61-2667 left the Lincoln Airport — temporary home to the 55th Wing’s flight ops while Offutt’s runway is being rebuilt — and flew to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the center of U.S. recon operations in the Middle East on Feb. 25.
Hansen declined to provide details about the WC-135’s missions. But ADS-B records show that the plane flew four flights in the Persian Gulf region during the first week in March. It apparently arrived at RAAF Amberley on March 12 and broke down the next day.
Hansen wouldn’t specify what parts failed on the aircraft or how much repairs cost, but he said 55th Wing maintenance personnel flew in later with replacement parts.
He said the repair took so long because the first replacement part also failed and a second had to be flown in.
“The longer timeline for this ... is because it is getting harder to find parts and components for the WC’s small-motor engines,” Hansen said. All but two of the 55th Wing’s other aircraft use larger and more modern engines than the WC-135.
Robert Hopkins III is a historian of Air Force reconnaissance missions who flew C-135 variants similar to the WC-135 as a 55th Wing pilot in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
He said the aircraft have two hydraulic systems, which control systems such as flaps, brakes, rudder, spoilers and fuel pumps.
Hydraulic problems are especially common in old jets like the WC-135, but he said it’s rare that they would take that long to fix — even halfway around the world.
“I can’t imagine why a hydraulic problem would ground the jet for two months,” Hopkins said. “My money is on some problem with the hydraulics that ended up damaging some other system, and that string of events kept breaking and grounding the jet.”
The Constant Phoenix jets have been in demand in recent years as unpredictable regimes, such as North Korea, have developed nuclear weapons programs and tested missiles.
The mission is so critical that last year, the Air Force began a three-year, $218 million program to convert three former National Guard KC-135 tanker aircraft into WC-135 Constant Phoenix jets. Sen. Deb Fischer and Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska pushed hard to secure the funding.
The first of those planes is scheduled for delivery in 2022.
Now that it’s been repaired, Hansen said, No. 61-2667 is once again able to carry out the job of detecting nuclear radiation.
