Air Force's only 'nuke-sniffer' jet, part of Offutt fleet, was sidelined for two months

Hansen wouldn’t specify what parts failed on the aircraft or how much repairs cost, but he said 55th Wing maintenance personnel flew in later with replacement parts.

He said the repair took so long because the first replacement part also failed and a second had to be flown in.

“The longer timeline for this ... is because it is getting harder to find parts and components for the WC’s small-motor engines,” Hansen said. All but two of the 55th Wing’s other aircraft use larger and more modern engines than the WC-135.

Robert Hopkins III is a historian of Air Force reconnaissance missions who flew C-135 variants similar to the WC-135 as a 55th Wing pilot in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He said the aircraft have two hydraulic systems, which control systems such as flaps, brakes, rudder, spoilers and fuel pumps.

Hydraulic problems are especially common in old jets like the WC-135, but he said it’s rare that they would take that long to fix — even halfway around the world.

“I can’t imagine why a hydraulic problem would ground the jet for two months,” Hopkins said. “My money is on some problem with the hydraulics that ended up damaging some other system, and that string of events kept breaking and grounding the jet.”