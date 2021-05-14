Air Force's only 'nuke-sniffer' jet sidelined 2 months by hydraulic leak

The only other WC-135 (tail number 62-3582) was retired from Wing’s 45th Reconnaissance Squadron in November and sent to the Air Force’s desert boneyard for storage and scrapping.

The two planes had few upgrades since they were originally built and among the worst maintenance records in the entire Air Force fleet.

In 2017, No. 62-3582 was grounded for almost two weeks in Indonesia after one of its engines caught fire over the Indian Ocean. At its farewell ceremony last fall, the squadron chaplain jokingly dubbed the plane “Lucifer’s Chariot.”

No. 61-2667 left the Lincoln Airport — temporary home to the 55th Wing’s flight ops while Offutt’s runway is being rebuilt — and flew to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the center of U.S. reconnaissance operations in the Middle East.

Hansen declined to provide details about the WC-135’s missions. But ADS-B records show the plane flew four flights in the Persian Gulf region during the next week. It apparently arrived at RAAF Amberley March 12, and broke down the next day.

Hansen wouldn’t specify what parts failed on the aircraft or how much repairs cost, but he said 55th Wing maintenance personnel flew in later with replacement parts.