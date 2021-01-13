Alabama site selected over Offutt for Space Command HQ, but Nebraska boosters haven't given up yet

The Air Force selected Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as its “preferred” site for a new headquarters for U.S. Space Command — but the boosters of Offutt Air Force Base’s bid are not giving up hope yet.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, whose district includes Offutt, called the decision “a huge disappointment.”

“Offutt would have been an excellent host,” he said in his own statement. “We will examine the reasons for this decision and potentially launch an appeal.”

“I’m proud of the effort our team put forth in showcasing all that the base, the community, and our state have to offer,” Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer said in a statement.

Redstone was chosen over Offutt as well as current or former bases in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cape Canaveral, Florida; and San Antonio, Texas, though all of the other sites were rated as “acceptable” alternatives.

All six sites were rated based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support and costs to the Department of Defense, according to an Air Force news release.