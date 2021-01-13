Alabama site selected over Offutt for Space Command HQ

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, has been selected over Offutt Air Force Base and four other military bases as the "preferred" site of the future headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, the Air Force announced Wednesday.

The news site AL.com said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the selection late Wednesday morning.

"The governor is proud to announce Huntsville's Redstone Region is set to house the headquarters," Ivey's office said in a statement released to the news site. "I couldn't be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command!"

The construction of the new headquarters is expected to bring 1,600 direct military and civilian jobs when it is constructed by 2027, along with thousands of additional private sector positions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska team led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer made a pitch in December to land the new headquarters. The pitch offered $107 million in public and private financial incentives while touting the area's high-quality schools and lower cost of living.