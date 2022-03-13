Albion invests in itself, shows how small Nebraska towns can thrive

ALBION, Neb. — If you want to see a small town crackling with energy, drive to Albion and enter the front door of Boone Beginnings.

Nearly two dozen infants, toddlers and small children climb out of car seats and pinball their way into the brand-new child care center, where they commence finger painting, story time and the eating of healthy snacks.

Boone Beginnings opened in November. This option for Albion’s young families didn’t exist — until the town raised $4.5 million to build it.

If you still aren’t convinced of this small town’s spark, drive out to the Boone County Fairgrounds, where on a Saturday afternoon you may find the parking lot of the arena and ag center jammed with horse trailers.

“People competing in local barrel racing,” said Kurt Kruse. “We’re drawing people from fifty miles, 80 miles, hundreds of miles away, and they are spending money in Boone County.”

The Niewohner Arena and Boone County Agriculture and Education Center opened in May 2020. This option for riding, livestock shows, and concerts didn’t exist — until Albion raised $3.6 million to build it.

The child care center and arena are two of the nearly dozen major projects undertaken in and around Albion, population 1,699, in the past decade. And they represent something else: Proof that small towns can build a better future if residents quite literally invest in making that future possible.

Boone County has raised an estimated $14 million — almost all local donations — to build these projects as well as an aquatic center, a walking trail, a theater, an endowment and more.

Local money has driven the change. And the change has driven more money, and more change, gathering speed and mass like a snowball rolling downhill.

“Once our wealth leaves the community, it’s gone forever,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation, which works with Albion and 270 small Nebraska communities. “Once our wealth is endowed in our community, it’s here forever.”

More than $100 billion in wealth will transfer from one generation to the next in the coming decade, according to an economic study recently released by the Nebraska Community Foundation.

Roughly half of this transfer of money and assets will happen in the Omaha and Lincoln metros. But far more wealth than you might expect will transfer in Nebraska’s rural counties.

In Albion’s Boone County, an estimated $600 million — the majority of it tied to farmland and ranching — will change hands in the next 10 years.

The big question: How much of that money will stay?

Much will travel to sons and daughters spread across the country, say rural development experts. But if the local community foundation and other local philanthropies capture even 5% of that transfer of wealth, it would mean $30 million.

Boone County leaders, buoyed by recent success, have set 5% as their target.

“If your kids can’t get along with 95%, they probably aren’t gonna get along with 100%,” Kruse said.

It wasn’t always like this. The farm crisis of the 1980s devastated Albion. A generation of high school graduates hightailed it after receiving their diplomas. Precious few people put their trust, or their treasure, in Boone County.

“As my dad used to say, it wasn’t a place you chose to live necessarily,” said Jay Wolf, an area rancher.

Even during the dark times, Albion leaders did manage to avert disaster. Crucially, they held onto their hospital, which today has grown, employs 18 doctors and physicians’ assistants and is the area’s biggest employer, Wolf said.

And Albion started a local community foundation, one that existed sleepily for years before jolting wide awake.

The success started in the 1990s with the construction of a new community fitness center.

In 2002, a group of citizens, teachers and high school students renovated the town’s historic theater. Today, the theater is run by a high school class focused on turning teenagers into budding entrepreneurs.

Roughly 15 years ago, city and community foundation leaders decided they wanted to raise $2.5 million to redo the local nursing home.

One problem: “We had never raised even $250,000 for anything in this town,” Wolf said.

They pushed aside doubts and raised the money. And then, when it became clear the nursing home needed it, they raised $2.5 million more. A metaphorical light bulb went on inside the heads of Wolf and other community leaders.

“It started to happen. It happened gradually, but it did happen,” Wolf said.

A decade ago, the community raised funds to replace its ancient pool with a brand-new aquatic center. More recently, the community raised funds to build a 2-mile walking trail and pickle ball courts. Boone County now boasts a local brewery, two new restaurants, two boutiques, a good coffee shop, a nice 9-hole golf course, a renovated school, a renovated hospital and a newfound sense that things are getting better, and can continue to get better still.

“It seems like when one person takes a risk, it nudges someone else on the edge, and they do it, too,” said Lindsey Jarecki, a one-time Omaha schoolteacher who moved to town with her husband, an Albion native, when he started a law practice a decade ago. “So much of this stuff simply wasn’t here when we got here…You can practically feel the confidence building.”

The recent projects — the childcare center and the ag barn — built Albion leaders’ confidence more still, because the community completed them at the same time, raising more than $8 million total.

Now Boone County has affordable, accessible child care, unlike many communities of a similar size. And it also has an improved fairgrounds and new arena and ag center that functions both as an entertainment option for local families and a serious tourist draw that simply didn’t exist a few years ago.

“One cool thing that happened is a lot of people gave to both projects,” said Kruse, who helped spearhead the ag building project. “Both these things…will help the area grow. They will bring people to town.”

Baby boomers are aging in Nebraska’s small towns. Many of their sons and daughters live elsewhere. The antidote is a years-long effort to educate residents about the importance of keeping some money in their hometowns, Yost said.

There are still many problems to tackle in Albion. Housing is in crisis, as it is across rural Nebraska. It’s hard to find a middle-class home, and wildly costly to build, leaders say.

And the size of the local community endowment needs to get bigger.

But that fundraising may be easier in Albion than it is in many other small towns, Yost said.

“My sense is that, in the last 20 years, the conversation has shifted dramatically in Albion,” Yost said. “We work with a lot of places that have one or two successes. In Boone County, they now have almost a dozen things they can point to and say: ‘Look at that. We did that.’”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.