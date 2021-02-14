All Nebraskans should be able to send texts, photos to 911 by end of 2022

By the end of 2022, Nebraskans who need to call 911 will also have the option to send text messages, photos and videos to emergency dispatchers.

Those 21st century communication options will be available once the state has transitioned to a Next Generation 911 system, which officials say will also provide faster, more reliable service.

States across the country have been upgrading to Next Generation 911, known as NG911, which connects to the internet rather than analog.

The new system will change the technology underpinning how callers are located. Rather than locating someone by using their distance to the nearest cell tower, as happens under the current system, the new one will locate someone using geospatial data — essentially the longitude and latitude information that lives inside your cellphone.

David Sankey, the state 911 director, said the technology should cut down on call transfers between dispatch centers.

“The goal is to locate the caller more accurately and route those callers to the correct 911 center more often,” he said.