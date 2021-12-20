Alvo board sets date for recall; mountain of scrap tires growing once again

Recall organizers accused LaPage and Langer of not doing enough to regulate the scrap tire business, whose mountain of tires once grew to more than twice the limit allowed by state law. Langer, who co-owned the scrap tire enterprise, was also accused of a conflict of interest.

In September, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy deemed that the tire pile at B-Rose Tire Recycling of Alvo had made “obvious visual progress” and had come into compliance with a consent order to reduce its scrap tire inventory to below 160,000 “passenger tire equivalents” or PTE, the measurement used by the agency.

But an inspection on Nov. 8 concluded that the number of scrap tires appeared to have increased, and that required fire lanes between the 20-30 foot tall tire piles had narrowed or were blocked by tires.