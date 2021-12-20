Alvo board sets date for recall; state report says pile of scrap tires grew again

LINCOLN — A small-town controversy over a giant mountain of scrap tires has added a new chapter: a recall election of village board members.

Under court order, members of the Alvo Village Board voted earlier this month to certify that a sufficient number of voter signatures had been gathered to force a recall election of two of its members, Robin LaPage, the board chair, and Larry Langer.

Meanwhile, the new operator of the tire recycling business said Monday that the tire pile is on track to be reduced to near zero by March, despite a state report in November that it had grown in size.

"I promised the community that we would clean that up, and we're making process," said Pete Langer, the owner of a Scottsbluff-based metal recycling firm that is taking over the Alvo business, which was co-owned by Larry, his father.

A dispute and lawsuit over the recall election is just the latest turmoil in Alvo, a rural village of 132 residents just south of Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln.