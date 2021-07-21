Alvo scrap yard shrinks mountain of tires, still not in compliance

Regina Shields, a spokeswoman for the Fire Marshal’s Office, said an inspector noted that the operation had made progress toward compliance. The business, she said, was given more time to make the required changes.

A spokeswoman for NDEE provided a different estimate Tuesday on how many scrap tires remain at the Alvo yard: 239,346 PTEs, a calculation by the state using year-end 2020 figures and transfers to the landfill.

Emily Case of NDEE said the important benchmark will be whether D-Rose/LAL can eventually reduce its scrap tire inventory to 160,000 PTEs by Sept. 1 as it has agreed to do.

“Progress toward compliance has been steady,” Case said, “and is supported by our various methods of estimating the amount of waste tires on site.”

The turmoil over tires has continued for more than a year, and has included multiple requests from state regulators to voluntarily come into compliance — requests that went unheeded.

That prompted the state and the tire recyclers to sign a legal, consent order in April. It decreed that the tire pile would be reduced to 240,000 PTEs by July 1, and then shrunk to 160,000 PTEs by Sept. 1. The operation also agreed to come into compliance by June 30 with state fire regulations.