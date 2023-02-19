Docent Becky Reisinger loves the reaction as the fourth graders on her tours first open the doors to the latest exhibit at the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln.

“The oohs and aahs as they enter the gallery have been wonderful,” she said. “They don’t know what to expect. It’s so colorful and there’s so many quilts for them to react to.”

“Uncovering Black History: Quilts from the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi” has also been thought-provoking both for her and the children.

One of those moments came when she explained the story behind a Ruby Bridges quilt hanging in one of the galleries. Bridges was the first African American to attend a white school in the 1960s and often sat alone in her classroom.

“A little girl turned to another girl and said, “‘We wouldn’t be able to be friends in those times,’” Reisinger said. “It was very touching.”

Executive director Leslie Levy said curators love it when an exhibition evokes a response in visitors. It can cover a wide range of emotions, depending on the person.

The 60 quilts hanging in this exhibition are incredibly complicated, she said. Most are story quilts, which document an important historical event, feeling or moment in the quilter’s life. The quilts are filled with emotion and energy.

The quilts feature some of the most iconic Black figures throughout the history of the United States, from Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks to George Floyd. Some portray rioting and police brutality. Another shows the history of jazz.

The fourth-grade classes from Roper Elementary School, Reisinger said, could identify every person shown, even Frederick Douglass, an American abolitionist.

“The quilts give the viewer a lot to think about,” Levy said.

Mazloomi trained as an aerospace engineer, but she’s also a historian, author and collector. Levy says most people strive to be good at one thing, but that’s obviously not the case with Mazloomi, who is highly accomplished and respected in many fields.

Mazloomi started the Women of Color Quilters Network in Los Angeles during the mid-1980s and has championed the art of quiltmakers for more than four decades.

She’s encouraged women quilters and artists to tell their stories, their family’s stories and what they are thinking.

“The quilts in Dr. Mazloomi’s collection aren’t one genre or one type of quilt,” Levy said. “They are really diverse. They are incredibly powerful quilts. They are incredibly poignant quilts. Quilts that document American history.”

Levy said what has been great about this exhibit is that many people have said they kept thinking about the quilts after they have left and had to come back and look at them again.

Reisinger, a former fourth-grade teacher, said she’s heard the same thing from the children who have toured the exhibit.

“They say, ‘I can’t wait to come back,’” she said. “I’m going to show my mom. My grandma needs to see it.”

Levy concurs.

“They are really quilts that deserve to be viewed, studied and discussed,” she said. “If somebody has an opportunity to come and see the exhibition, I would highly encourage they do so. It’s well worth the trip.”