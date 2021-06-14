Amtrak seeing increase in ridership, including on the route through Omaha

Amtrak's California Zephyr, which runs from Chicago to San Francisco with daily stops in Omaha, is steadily gaining ridership as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The railway's daily service for 12 long-distance routes had been restored as of June 7, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said Monday. The Zephyr resumed its pre-pandemic schedule of one eastbound and one westbound train the week of May 24, he said.

"We've been seeing steady ridership growth since January, getting closer to about 50% of normal, and increasing these frequencies will help us meet that demand," Magliari said. "We've done some major improvements to the Omaha station (at 1003 S. Ninth St.) and we'll have more about that coming out soon."

Amtrak's Zephyr service and several others were reduced to three times a week as of Oct. 1 because ridership had fallen significantly during the pandemic. Recent legislation signed by President Joe Biden enabled Amtrak to recall approximately 2,000 furloughed workers and resume daily service.

For all routes and rates, check the Amtrak website at amtrak.com or call 800-USA-Rail. The 12 long-distance routes listed below do not include all route stops.