Another 2 million Nebraska poultry to be euthanized due to avian flu

Another 2.1 million hens are being euthanized at a Nebraska commercial poultry operation because of avian flu.

The outbreak in Knox County is the seventh confirmed case among domestic birds in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and USDA. It brings to 4.8 million the number of domestic birds euthanized in the state as a result of the highly infectious virus. Three of the other Nebraska outbreaks also have occurred in large commercial flocks, ranging in size from 417,000 to 1,746,900 birds. The birds have been either "broilers," which are raised for meat, or egg-laying hens. In this latest case, the birds were egg-laying hens.

The remainder of the Nebraska outbreaks have been in farm or backyard flocks of fewer than 100 birds.

Nationwide, more than 33 million domestic birds have been euthanized due to the virus, which has been blamed for rising poultry meat and egg prices.

The Knox County farm has been quarantined and a 6.2-mile control zone has been established around it.

The Department of Agriculture also has extended by at least two weeks a prohibition on transporting birds in Nebraska for such events as fairs, expositions, swap meets, auctions and exotic sales. The prohibition had been set to expire Saturday, but it has been extended to May 15 and the order will be re-evaluated at that time.

The avian flu that has been circulating through North America has been particularly infectious. While wild birds are often carriers, domestic birds such as chickens and turkeys are more prone to severe illness and death.

Experts are hopeful that the spread of the virus will end by early summer when the spring migration is over.

