Another gray wolf shot in Nebraska, this time north of Fremont

LINCOLN — Over the counter at the Uehling Gas N Go convenience store, owner Jeff Cornett said he'd heard talk about someone possibly shooting a rare-for-Nebraska gray wolf north of town a couple of months ago.

He passed it off as a tall tale, sort of like how fishermen exaggerate the size of a recent catch.

"I just thought it was a big coyote," Cornett said Wednesday. "I hear a lot of fishing stories, too."

But on Wednesday, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission confirmed that a large canine killed on Jan. 28 by coyote hunters near the village, about 21 miles north of Fremont, was indeed a gray wolf.

The female, according to genetic testing, was linked to packs of wolves found in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. It was only the third gray wolf confirmed in Nebraska since 2002, and follows confirmation that an 81-pound male was shot by a rancher south of Bassett in November.

The growth in wolf populations in the Upper Great Lakes in recent years makes it more likely that a young wolf might stray into nearby states like Nebraska, a state wildlife biologist said.