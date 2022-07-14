Anthony's iconic steer statue gets new home, new name and new purpose at T-Bone Truck Stop

Now settled into its new home, the legendary Anthony’s restaurant steer probably isn’t the slightest bit homesick.

Its new digs at a Columbus, Nebraska, truck stop are extraordinary, perfect for the large black Angus statue that spent most of its life on top of the popular Omaha steakhouse.

And its new “dad,” truck stop owner Bill Lehr, is thrilled to have the steer with him after bidding $45,000 in an auction for items from Anthony’s, which closed in January.

“I always did want that damn steer,” he said the other day. He plans to give his new baby a name, probably Black Thunder.

Several facts — or coincidences, or even serendipity — seem to indicate that the steer has landed in the right place:

The truck stop has a highly appropriate name, the T-Bone, and a highly appropriate rural location at the corner of U.S. Highways 30 and 81 across from farmland just outside of Columbus.

It has large hand-painted cowboy boots, complete with spurs, perched on poles to mark both truck stop entrances. Lehr said they are part of the reason he bought the steer — the entire sale price went to Scare Away Cancer, an Omaha nonprofit that helps families touched by the disease.

“It kind of works together with the boots, that we could give cancer the big boot,” he said.

It has a clientele that includes farmers and other rural workers, busy cattle-truck drivers and a lot of locals who come to shoot the breeze, and at least one clerk who knows something about steers: Bailey Lehr, the owner’s granddaughter and the current Miss Rodeo Nebraska.

And it has Lehr himself, whose family has owned a cattle operation right down the road near Duncan, Nebraska, for more than 80 years.

What more could a bovine icon want?

Lehr appears determined to help the steer feel comfortable in its new surroundings and give its visitors a great experience.

He won’t remove its red and white Anthony’s blanket in homage to its longtime home and because the Lehrs have a family connection to the steakhouse.

“That’s how it’s known. It was a very well-liked place in Omaha,” he said. “My wife’s sister worked there for 20 years.”

He won’t put the steer on the roof in deference to its fans. Since the steer arrived a few weeks ago, he has watched people pull into the truck stop lot, get out, touch it, take pictures and then get in their cars and drive away — in fact, at least one person did that in the middle of an interview and video session for this story.

“They couldn’t do that in Omaha because it was on the roof,” Lehr said.

It also would have been difficult and costly to mount the steer on the truck stop building — Lehr estimates that the statue weighs about 3,000 pounds, even though it’s hollow. He had no idea what was used to make it — maybe some kind of fiberglass, he said.

“I’ve looked at it hundreds of times and I still don’t know what material it is,” he said.

Springfield, Nebraska, residents Mick and Kathy Kriefels visited the steer when they were at the truck stop Tuesday on the way home from their cabin on Brandenburg Lake near Columbus.

Kathy said the now-closed steakhouse was a tradition in her husband’s family.

“He had gone to Anthony’s since he was young for birthday dinners,” she said, and the couple continued to go there after they were married.

When they were asked to deliver a quilt made by a friend in Rising City, near Columbus, to someone in Omaha, they arranged to meet at the T-Bone in part because the steer was there.

They posed for pictures, looked around the truck stop (which has a small café but not a lot of souvenirs or other products like its larger corporate counterparts) and — at Lehr’s behest — paged through a book that chronicled the flood that hit the T-Bone in the 1990s, a seminal event for the businessman.

Lehr showed visitors the barriers he put up at the truck stop to ensure it never happens again and told stories about his tiff with the city of Columbus over the flooding.

He said he had a full-service café at the truck stop for about nine years until the café took water, but scaled it back in flood repairs. It served steaks in its heyday but now serves breakfast items, burgers and other diner-type food.

Though he really wanted the steer to fight cancer and honor his family legacy, Lehr set himself a limit in the auction. His main competitor was an executive from the corporate office of Fareway Stores Inc., in Boone, Iowa, who called to congratulate him after he won.

“We were getting close to the cutoff point,” Lehr said. “We were thinking twice about it.”

Luckily, time ran out in the auction when he had the winning bid, and he was able to honor members of his family: his son, who is currently fighting leukemia; and a brother who died from a different type of cancer.

At 81, Lehr still is fairly spry. He works on the cattle farm most days, primarily checking the herd for illness and other problems.

His grandson lives on the land and is the main caretaker for about 4,000 feeder cattle and 1,000 cows. Other family members drive semis full of cattle to stockyards in Nebraska and adjoining states.

Lehr, admittedly, is also feisty, a lifelong trait. He and his brother inherited the cattle operation when their father and their older brother both died within a short time. It came with a $4.3 million dollar debt.

He’s proud of the fact that it didn’t fail — especially in the 1980s, a notoriously grim time for family farms — and that it remains successful today along with the family’s four T-Bone properties (including three other Columbus-Duncan area gas stations) now primarily run by the women in the family.

“I am a stubborn son of a buck,” he said.