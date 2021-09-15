AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City will be another 3-weekend extravaganza

A three-weekend AppleJack Festival worked so well last year that organizers are taking the same approach for 2021.

The 53rd annual event in Nebraska City starts this weekend, followed by events on Sept. 25 and 26, and Oct. 2 and 3.

“We had reports of great success from businesses and orchards,” said Tammy Partsch, tourism and promotions coordinator for Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce. “They had a much higher economic year than they thought they would. It was a lot better for our city. COVID kind of made us spread it out, and it ended up being a really good thing.”

Organizers opted for the three-weekend format last year to prevent large crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, the festival has drawn 60,000 to 80,000 people.

Partsch said with weather predicted to be sunny and warm this weekend, big crowds are expected even with the new format. Attendees will find plenty to do.

The traditional parade, flea market, craft fairs, carnival and car show will be held Saturday and Sunday. The Nebraska City Extreme Bull Riding Tour kicks off the weekend on Friday.