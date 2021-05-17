Are federal unemployment benefits keeping people out of the workforce?

Ledwich agreed. “I think once this finally runs out, that’s where we’re going to start seeing more of an inflow of people coming to apply,” he said.

Not everyone in the business world sees the extra federal benefits as a problem.

Jason Buss, a human resource manager for Camaco, which produces seats for pickup trucks and SUVs in Columbus, worries that scrapping the $300 benefit could cost him some workers.

Buss said the $300 weekly supplement is helping Camaco and its approximately 550 employees survive the global semiconductor chip shortage. The company had to furlough roughly half its workforce on a weekly basis since April, but employees are eligible for both state benefits and the federal supplement via the state’s short-term compensation program. Because of those payments, employees remain on board and are poised to return when the chip shortage abates.

“If those extra benefits get cut off before we’re back to full work, I’m going to start losing my workers to other places,” he said.

Buss said the company projects that it will continue to furlough employees at least until mid-June.