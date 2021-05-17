Are federal unemployment benefits keeping people out of the workforce?

Rick Ledwich is getting worried.
The Zio’s Pizzeria owner is preparing for what could be his busiest month of the year. With the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and College World Series coming to Omaha in June, he’s expecting lots of extra customers at his Old Market restaurant.
But for months, he has been scrambling to find enough employees. Lately, he started offering $100 bonuses to any successful and reliable applicants.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 45 years. I’ve seen some other short periods of time where we’ve had issues of finding quality people,” Ledwich said. “This is by far the worst I’ve ever seen.”
Ledwich’s experience is one shared by many business owners who say they cannot fully staff their businesses amid a national shortage of employees.
The reasons are varied. But for some people trying to hire workers, the prime suspect is $300 per week in federal unemployment supplemental benefits. Combined with regular unemployment benefits, critics say, the extra federal money offered through the pandemic recovery law makes it more lucrative for some to collect benefits instead of taking a job.
“It’s creating kind of a havoc situation,” Ledwich said.
At least 16 states led by Republican governors — including Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri — announced plans last week to no longer dole out the federal benefits beginning next month. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has not made a decision yet.
Meanwhile, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has proposed a bill to phase out the extra federal benefits. And Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., wants to convert the benefits to hiring bonuses for people who take a job by July 4.
Not everyone agrees that the problem centers on the $300 a week benefits. Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, says it comes down to Nebraska not having enough people.
And labor experts also have noted that the COVID-19 pandemic created problems that keep people out of the workforce. For example, some women are not searching for jobs because they haven’t found child care or have children taking classes at home. In addition, some workers remain reluctant to take service industry jobs that require contact with the public.
There’s no question that hiring issues are acute in Nebraska, where the 2.9% unemployment rate is tied for lowest in the nation.
Grace Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Labor, said Nebraska has almost 40,000 open jobs across all industries. She said just over 15,000 Nebraskans claimed unemployment benefits as of last week, not including those on short-term compensation. All are eligible for the $300 weekly supplement program.
That supplement, along with two other federal pandemic relief programs, will expire in September. But some states are dropping out of the program early, with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds charging that such benefits discourage people from returning to the workforce.
Ledwich agreed. “I think once this finally runs out, that’s where we’re going to start seeing more of an inflow of people coming to apply,” he said.
Not everyone in the business world sees the extra federal benefits as a problem.
Jason Buss, a human resource manager for Camaco, which produces seats for pickup trucks and SUVs in Columbus, worries that scrapping the $300 benefit could cost him some workers.
Buss said the $300 weekly supplement is helping Camaco and its approximately 550 employees survive the global semiconductor chip shortage. The company had to furlough roughly half its workforce on a weekly basis since April, but employees are eligible for both state benefits and the federal supplement via the state’s short-term compensation program. Because of those payments, employees remain on board and are poised to return when the chip shortage abates.
“If those extra benefits get cut off before we’re back to full work, I’m going to start losing my workers to other places,” he said.
Buss said the company projects that it will continue to furlough employees at least until mid-June.
“(Our employees) really need those benefits until we’re back to full production,” he said. “There’s no doubt that we’re going to be working Saturdays and Sundays come July or whenever there are chips available. We just need time and the ability to hold onto these people and keep them comfortable … while they wait to work full time.”
Meanwhile, restaurant owners say they are perplexed by the lack of interest in jobs. They say they are offering competitive wages.
Ledwich said base pay for non-servers at Zio’s starts at $11 to $12 per hour. While the base hourly pay for wait staff starts at $2.15, he said servers can expect tips during busy periods that bump that pay up to $15 to $20 per hour.
Ron Popp, co-owner of two WheatFields restaurants and Andrés Tortillery in Omaha, said he’s not getting any applications despite offering full-time wait staff positions that could pay up to $30 per hour with tips accounting for 60% to 70% of that income.
“We’ve been searching and searching for more servers. There’s not a single one applying,” he said. “It’s not at all a thing where we have 10 people apply and we sort through them. We have no one applying.”
And the shortage of workers is producing stress and burnout among those who remain, some restaurant employees say. As time goes on, that risks making the employment situation worse.
Nebraska is not unique in experiencing labor shortages. According to the Associated Press, some national chains are increasing starting wages. Among others, McDonald’s, Sheetz and Chipotle plan to increase thousands of employees’ hourly wages to as much as $15 per hour or higher.
There is no perfect solution to ending the labor shortage in Nebraska outside of attracting more people to live and work in the state, said Olson of the restaurant association.
As she did in an April 26 World-Herald story, Olson reiterated her call for comprehensive immigration reform as a way to boost the working population.
“There’s no easy fix for this,” she said. Nebraska just needs more people in the workforce now, and the state won’t get that growth anytime soon even if current residents start having more children. “People aren’t born at the age of 21.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.