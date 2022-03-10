 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arkansas woman dies in crash in northeast Nebraska

  Updated
A 21-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash about nine miles west of Hartington in northeast Nebraska. 

Elizabeth Soisouvanh of Waldron, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that Soisouvanh was westbound in a 2017 Nissan Altima on Nebraska Highway 84 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the junction with U.S. Highway 81. The Nissan was struck by a 2004 Kenworth semitrailer truck that was southbound on Highway 81. The semi driver, Loren Beitelspacher, 52, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was treated for injuries at a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.  

Soisouvanh was wearing a seat belt. Beitelspacher was not. 

